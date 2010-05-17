Mass Effect 2 voted most popular Xbox 360 game

CVG publishes the definitive list of the best 50 Xbox 360 games to date

Mass Effect 2 is the most popular Xbox 360 game to date, according to the loyal readers of computerandvideogames.com

BioWare's classic certainly divided opinions amongst gamers and reviewers at launch, although it has clearly stood the test of time, according to CVG's reader poll.

Mass Effect 2 is followed in the top five most popular Xbox 360 games' chart by Bungie's sublime Halo 3, Bethesda's Fallout 3, Epic's Gears of War series and Valve's mighty Orange Box package of pleasure.

Definitive list of 360's best

"We asked our good, loyal following for their top five Xbox 360 games - so that we could make a definitive list of the console's best," notes CVG.

"You sent us your opinions... and we were left with a pretty clear picture.

"We took your favourites, threw in a few of our own and took into account the scores of the most trusted gaming mags in the business - and came up with an incredibly extensive list, which you can see below."

With little further ado, here's the top ten:

1. Mass Effect 2

The incredibly cinematic sequel treated us to an engrossing universe with brilliant characters, while at the same time improving combat and providing another strong RPG adventure.



2. Halo 3 ODST

Halo's epic forth outing may have essentially been an upgrade of the hugely successful formula, but you guys love it for that and what an upgrade.

3. Fallout 3

The wonderfully atmospheric and massive gameworld put Fallout 3 in a lot of gamers' top five lists. It's an incredibly immersive experience you'll desperately try to hang on to.

4. Orange Box

You might consider this a gaming essential because of Half Life 2 or Portal or Team Fortress 2 ... We think we've made our point.

5. Mass Effect

The RPG integrated a complicated story into a stunning world with unprecedented freedom.

6. Left 4 Dead

There're only four levels and no single player, but somehow the wildly unpredictable and universally applauded co-op that is Left 4 Dead simply doesn't need anything else.

7. Fable II

Fixing the flaws of the first Fable, the charming world of Fable II captivated fans with thought provoking challenges and combat that was simple but satisfying.

8. Gears of War 2

One of the most action packed action games of 2008 with a sophisticated story, expanded multiplayer and stunning visuals.

9. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

The genre defining FPS that is yet to be beaten. The single player was packed full of action and set pieces while the multiplayer set the bar for online gaming

10. GTA IV

The GTA experience was revamped in every way with impressive visuals, an eclectic city and a chaotic multiplayer to create the ultimate sandbox title.

