id Software: Microsoft to be first with next-gen gaming console

The CEO of legendary game creators id Software thinks that Microsoft will be first out of the gate with next-gen gaming console hardware.

Speaking at the recent QuakeCon conference, id's Todd Hollenshead told VG247 that Microsoft is best placed to be first to market with a next-gen console, as the company has nearly recouped the immense costs of the current Xbox 360 hardware.

"Somebody's going to do it, and – to me – probably the player who's in the best position to do so is Microsoft," said Hollenshead.

"Maybe they'll push the [Xbox 360] to year six – maybe seven – but I've got to believe that they're already planning the transition now, and they have their eye on the ball as to what it is, because I think they see that there are some weaknesses that they can exploit with what's going on at Sony."

Open worlds and storytelling

The id boss was also letting slip a few more details on its forthcoming game, RAGE, noting that it wasn't what he would refer to as a proper "open-world" game, but rather "open-but-directed."

"It's not like "do whatever you want at all times," said the id boss. "We try to give people a little more direction in terms of what's going on in the game. There's story, there's characters we like to introduce. There are certain elements of progression in the game.

"We want to create experiences for the player that we think are cool and fun," he added. "We want to make sure the player is directed to do those sorts of things, as opposed to games where you may miss a big part of the game because you didn't realize you had to take a certain path… You can do things in different orders, and there's stuff you can do in-between. But we try to make sure that you see and experience the stuff that is really cool."

You can check the fully detailed interview over on VG247.

Meanwhile, TechRadar's very own Alec Meer thinks we might have a slightly longer wait on our hands until we see the 'Xbox 720' or the 'PS4' - you can read why right here on TechRadar.

Via Vg247.com