Go play Super Mario 64 in your browser right now

Update: Unfortunately, if you didn't get a chance to play this fan-made love note to the classic game when it first launched, you might not ever. According to The Next Web, Nintendo's legal team has pulled the plug on one host of the game, Cloudflare. While it's reportedly still available from other hosting providers, those are likely to be asked to shut it down as well. Original story follows...

If you grew up in the '90s, Super Mario 64 was your jam, no exceptions. But not everyone still has an N64 lying around.

Good news today, then: you can now play the Nintendo masterpiece in your browser.

It's just the first level, Bob-Omb Battlefield, and it's missing some things, like a few moves and the area's red coins. But what's there is a beautiful (peep those HD graphics!) and mostly-faithful recreation.

If trying to play with your browser's Unity web player slows your computer to a crawl, you can also download versions for Windows, OS X and Linux from developer Roystan Ross's website.

