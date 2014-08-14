Frame rate is more important than resolution, says Xbox One's Phil Spencer

Nailing a quality frame rate is more important than achieving a 1080p native resolution, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

In an interview with CVG, Spencer said that getting resolution on parity with PS4 is important, but that framerate is more important to gameplay.

"We announced that Destiny will have the same resolution and frame rate on Xbox One and PS4. There are a long list of games," he said. "Reaching parity with our partners has been important."

"But in the end I don't want it to be about a number, because 1080p isn't some mythical, perfect resolution. Frame rate to me is significantly more important to gameplay than resolution and the mix of those two which brings the right art style and freedom, whether it's on PlayStation or our platform."

But Spencer added that most of the time the need for a 1080p/60fps target will depend on the individual game.

"Clearly some genres like with racing sims like Forza, hitting 1080p/60fps is important. So there are certain genres where there's an expectation, but there are also other genres where I'd rather use the cycles to put more effects on screen or better lighting. I've got to put the tools in the hands of developers."

The videophiles might not agree with Spencer's comments, but we'd guess that the majority of gamers would let the resolution take a slight kicking in order to achieve a higher framerate.

Spencer also added that he thought concerns about these issues were beginning to fizzle out, when asked about his thoughts on the ongoing PS4/Xbox One 'resolutiongate' debacle.

"That's the first time I've been asked that question in months, and I always take how many time I get asked something as to how interesting it is to your readers."