Federer vs Evans live stream: how to watch ATP Doha Qatar Open tennis from anywhere

Arguably the greatest men's tennis player of all-time, Roger Federer makes his 2021 ATP Tour season debut against British No. 1 Dan Evans today in Doha, as the Swiss legend looks to kickstart his comeback from injury at the Qatar Open. It's the first match the 20-time Grand Slam champ has played since last summer, so read on as we explain how to get a Federer vs Evans live stream and watch Qatar Open tennis online wherever you are right now.

Despite biding his time and missing the Australian Open earlier this year, Federer finds himself the No.2 seed heading into the 2nd round of the Qatar Open - which he received a first-round bye into. His opponent, Dan Evans, was afforded no such luxury as he battled to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 three-set win over France's Jérémy Chardy yesterday.

With both Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic not playing in Doha this week, the Fed Express sees only Austrian world no. 4 Dominic Thiem fancied ahead of him in the draw, which is comparatively weak given the Qatar Open is only an ATP 250 event (there are two tiers of ATP tournaments deemed more prestigious).

It could be the perfect stage for the sporting icon to return from a knee injury that's kept him out of competitive action since last January - and he'll no doubt be fired up for his first serve, having just seen his record of 310 weeks ranked as world no. 1 smashed by rival Djokovic.

Don't miss a single point from Doha today as Roger Federer returns to action - just follow our guide below to get a 2021 Qatar Open live stream and watch Federer vs Evans online from anywhere.

How to watch Qatar Open 2021 tennis online in the UK: FREE Federer vs Evans live stream

Amazon has the rights to broadcast Doha's Qatar Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with Federer vs Evans expected to start at around 3pm GMT today. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Roger Federer vs Dan Evans live stream: how to watch ATP Qatar Open tennis online in the US

In the US, Qatar Open ATP tennis coverage comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel on linear TV, which shows all of the Grand Slam tournaments and plenty more action throughout the year. If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as an $11 per month add-on on top of either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package - each of which costs $35 a month. Check out a FREE Sling TV trial the choice is yours. Should you end up deciding to keep it, the cost for tennis will be just $44 a month, which is much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which also offers the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Federer vs Evans live stream: how to watch Qatar Open ATP tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Qatar Open on English-language TSN, which is a premium channel that typically comes with a pay TV package. If you get it as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Federer vs Evans live stream, with the match expected to start at around 10am ET / 7am PT. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Federer vs Evans live stream: ATP tennis in Australia

If you fancy watching Roger Federer vs Dan Evans Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports. Prepare for a late one though, as the match is scheduled for a 2am AEDT start on Thursday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN tennis action in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny.