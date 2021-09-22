Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro goes on sale today at discounted price

The Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches will go on sale in Inida starting today at noon. Realme’s Techlife ecosystem brand added the new smartwatches last week thereby expanding its presence in India.

The Dizo Watch Pro comes with a built-in GPS+GLONASS and the Dizo Watch 2 comes with a SpO2 monitor. Bith smartwatches will be available at a discounted price today as a part of the initial launch offer.

Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro price and availability

The Dizo Watch 2 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available in Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey colour options. After the initial offer, the Dizo Watch 2 will be priced at Rs 2,999.

The Dizo Watch Pro on the other hand will be available for Rs 4,499 and is available in Black and Space Blue colour options. After the initial sale, the watch will be sold for Rs 4,999.

Both smartwatches from Dizo will be available in Flipkart starting at 12 pm today.

Dizo Watch 2 features and specs

(Image credit: Dizo)

The Dizo Watch 2 offers a 1.69-inch display with 600nits of peak brightness. You also get a metal on the side to navigate. It has a metal frame all around the screen. With the new Dizo app, you get access to over 100+ watch faces as well.

In terms of health features, the Dizo Watch 2 comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and a SpO2 sensor. In terms of sports tracking, it can track 15 modes. This watch is rated to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Some of the notable features of the Dizo Watch 2 includes 5ATM water resistance, breathing exercise, menstrual cycle tracking, water drinking reminder, music control, remote camera control, call notification, and other notifications.

Dizo Watch Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Dizo)

The Dizo Watch Pro is the company's most premium smartwatch yet. It comes with built-in GPS+GLONASS allowing you to go for a run or a walk without having to carry your phone. The watch can also track 90 sports modes and has a 1.75-inch colour display with 320 x 385 pixels resolution. The watch can be paired with the Realme Link app.

Further, it comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. The watch can last up to two weeks on a single charge. The Dizo Watch Pro also comes with features like caller ID, calls notifications, weather updates, notifications mirroring, media playback. Other features include sedentary reminders, IP68 rating, find my phone, etc.

