Dell XPS 17 announced in India

Dell recently updated its high-end Alienware series of laptops with the addition of the XPS 15 and the XPS 17 (2020) models. These were released in Canada, and now the company has announced the Dell XPS 17 in India. With the new versions come bezel-less display, dedicated Nvidia graphics GPU, 10th-gen Intel Core processors and more. The Dell XPS 17 is priced at Rs 209,500 including GST.

In terms of design, the Dell XPS 17 is one of the most compact yet powerful models available in the market. It has a gorgeous 17-inch InfinityEdge display that supports Dolby Vision and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has Eyesafe® display technology to reduce Blue light screen glare. Buyers will have a choice of resolution down from Full-HD to 4K UHD+ (3840 x 2400p) as well as touch and non-touch versions. The chassis itself is aluminium made through (computer numerical control) and plated with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 17 rocks a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. To sustain high-performance consistently, Dell has also fitted in a unique thermal design equipped with GORE™ Thermal Insulation for increased fan airflow. The high-end model has up to 64GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a maximum of 2TB PCIe 3 SSD storage. Dell hasn’t specified the battery size but we expect it to have full-day 24-hour battery life.

Talking about the audio, the Dell XPS 17 features the Waves Nx® 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. In terms of connectivity, the Dell XPS 17 9700 has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Dell XPS 17 will start available across Amazon India and select Dell Exclusive Stores from August 18 starting at Rs Rs 209,500 including GST.