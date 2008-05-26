When MacFormat met Walt Mossberg (again)

The second part of MacFormat's podcast with Walt Mossberg is out today, continuing their exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal columnist.

Mossberg writes two columns for the WSJ, edits a third, and runs the technology website (and associated technology conference) D | All Things Digital.

In this second chunk of the interview, Mossberg suggests what he thinks Apple's biggest mistake has been, what he thinks of Steve Jobs before sharing his thoughts on the MacBook Air. The MacFormat podcast is available to download via iTunes or as a standalone MP3 file here.

The first part of the Walt Mossberg interview can be found here.