New MacBook Pro and Mac Pro specs leak ahead of WWDC 2012

Apple's WWDC 2012 keynote may be taking place later on today but there's plenty of time for a flurry of last minute rumours to get us all het up.

Aside from the almost-definite iOS 6 unveil, some sources are predicting we'll see a refreshed Mac Pro and some specced-up MacBook Pros to boot.

9to5Mac reports that the Mac Pro it already predicted will come in three configurations – a 3.2GHz quad-core processor model and a 2.4GHz quad-core edition, both with 1TB hard drives, 12GB of RAM and an ATI Radeon 5770 graphics chip.

Chip off the old block

According to the site's 'reliable sources', there will also be a server configuration with a 3.2GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and two 1TB hard drives.

Retina display toting MacBook Pros seem to be a given according to the rumours, and there's now talk of some improvements to the range's innards too, including a 13-incher with a 2.9GHz dual-core processor and a 15-inch MBP with 2.6GHz quad-core processor with a 750GB hard drive (up from a current maximum of 2.4GHz).

A separate leaked image seems to suggest that Apple's new MacBook Pros will feature an Nvidia GeForce 650M Kepler GPU to boot.

Other rumours point to new MacBook Airs, an updated AirPort Express, USB SuperDrive and a refreshed MagSafe adapter.

As always, we recommend a side serving of salt with these Apple rumours – happily we haven't long to wait before we find out if it's warranted.

Whatever the announcements from WWDC 2012, TechRadar will be covering the event as it happens

