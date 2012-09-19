Apple reportedly now seeking $3B in damages from Samsung

Koh's got to be sick of these guys

After the lengthy court battle between Apple and Samsung ended with Samsung found guilty on multiple counts of patent infringement, it appeared Apple was well on its way to reaping the nearly $1.05 (£665 million) billion in damages owed to it by the South Korean company.

However, Samsung - recently denied a motion to lift a U.S. sales ban on its Galaxy Tab 10.1 - got more bad news Wednesday as new information came to light that suggests Apple may seek a bigger payment than originally awarded.

Apple reportedly now wants three times the amount of damages. And, according to the Korea Times, the Cupertino company will return to court Friday to make an appeal for more restitution.

"Apple has decided to request the judge to order Samsung to pay more than $3 billion in the hearing on the San Jose verdict on Sept. 21 in California," a source told the paper.

More money, more drama

A jury found Samsung guilty of infringing on five out of six patents it was accused of violating by Apple.

Presiding judge Lucy Koh is reportedly vested with the authority to triple the damages awarded to the Cupertino firm.

Though Apple seems to have a wrangle on banning Samsung's products, this new attempt by Apple to wring more money from its rival certainly adds a new twist to the ongoing drama.

TechRadar has reached out to both Apple and Samsung for further comment on this report, and will update this story when and if we hear more information.

We'll also have the latest information coming out of the San Jose, Calif. if the two sides meet Friday.

Via CNET