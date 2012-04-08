Apple brings Universal Studios movies to iCloud

Apple has secured a deal with Universal Studios to allow users to access digital movie purchases via iTunes in the Cloud.

Titles like Knocked Up can now be easily re-downloaded across an individual's iOS and iTunes-enabled devices, if the same account is in use.

Apple had announced that movies would join music, books and apps as part of the iCloud service during the new iPad 3 launch last month.

Spanner in the works

However, the plans were undermined by a previous contractual arrangement with HBO, meaning Universal and Fox titles were excluded from Apple's new offering

Apple insisted it would work out the details as soon as possible and iTunes users are now reporting the restrictions on Universal movies have been lifted.

It is also thought that the company is in negotiations with Fox to ensure titles from all of the major studios are on board.

