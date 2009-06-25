Apple allows soft porn app

The tide has turned in the Apple camp, with news of an iTunes app that is a little bit naughty.

Called Hottest Girls, the application lets you rate, er, the hottest girls. While the app has been round for a while, a new update allows you too look at ladies in the nude.

This is certainly something new for Apple who has been extremely tight on letting in any sort of explicit content, or basically any app that would likely offend.

Sexual content

This obvious change in the rules looks likely to have something to do with the iPhone 3.0 update. The latest firmware allows parental controls on the apps, so kids can now be locked out of accessing explicit content.

While nude women is hardly hardcore pornography, the update to Hottest Girls has been labelled 17+, which means it features: 'Frequent/Intense Sexual Content or Nudity' and 'Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes'.

The application is likely to set a new precedent for applications in the app store, so expect more adult-themed apps to become available soon.

What will be interesting to see is if previously banned applications, such as the comic app, will be allowed back on the store.

Via Wired