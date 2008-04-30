TomTom introduces new One and XL satnavs

Following some fairly disastrous financial results this month, TomTom introduces redesigned models of its One and XL satnav ranges.

TomTom has unveiled six new satnav models, three under the One brand and three more under the widescreen XL range.

EasyPort: minimalist suction

EasyPort is perhaps one of the most useful design changes, with a suction pad to attach the satnav to your windscreen that "can be left on the device and folded flat after use" – so no more rooting around in your glove compartment every time you get in the car.

TomTom has also "completely revised" the audio system for all its satnavs and also introduced larger, 4.3inch touchscreens.

Prices range from £150 (€190/$300), through to £230 (€290/$460) and all the new TomToms will be available in May.