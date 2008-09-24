Japanese phone opens car door, starts engine

Nissan's cars are likely to incorporate the system soon

If you've ever wanted to use your mobile phone to open your car's door and start the engine, then you're in luck, as that's precisely what's just around the corner – if you live in Japan.

Working together, Japanese firms NTT DoCoMo, Nissan and Sharp have developed a prototype phone that incorporates all the pertinent aspects of Nissan's six-year-old Intelligent Key system.

Wireless key

The handset, which will go on public display next week, essentially combines the wireless technology needed to open a car door lock and control engine ignition remotely.

Details are scarce for now, but we'll be sure to find out more for you at the CEATEC electronics exhibition near Tokyo next week.