Canon EOS 5D Mark II made official

Canon has officially unveiled its long-awaited update to its 5D range, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II.

And by updating, we mean really updating. Canon has nearly doubled the megapixel count of the sensor – from 12.8MP to 21.1MP – and added 4x the original pixels to its 3in Live View LCD and kitted it out with VGA resolution.

Burst speeds have been tweaked too, up to 3.9fps burst for unlimited JPEGs or up to 14 RAW images when using a UDMA CF card.

Video shooting

Alongside the image updates, Canon has also added video-capture technology, and in doing so have taken Nikon's D90 head on. But where the Nikon D90 only managed to muster up 720p footage goes Full HD video at 30fps – the first DSLR to do so.

Video is limited to 4GB clips, which in HD terms is around 12 minutes' footage.

The Canon EOS 5D is out in November and will cost around £2,299 (body-only) and with Canon's EF 24-105mm f4.0L IS USM kit for £3,049.