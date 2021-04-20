BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC launched in India for Rs 3,999

BoAt has announced its new true wireless earbuds featuring active noise cancellation, the BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC. This is also the company’s cheapest TWS with ANC features. With this feature, the BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC will take on the Realme Buds Air 2 , Oppo Enco W51 in India.

BoAt is quite a popular player in India when it comes to truly wireless earbuds , budget smartwatches , and other smartphone accessories. Recently, the company had announced the cheapest watch with built-in GPS dubbed the BoAt Xplorer smartwatch for Rs 2,999.

BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC price in India and availability

The BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC is priced at Rs 3,999 and is now available on Amazon . The TWS is available in the Active Black colour option.

BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC specs and features

(Image credit: BoAt)

As the name suggests, the BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC comes with support for hybrid active noise cancellation which can cut off the outside world noise by up to 30dB. For context, the Realme Buds Air 2 can cut off noise up to 25dB. The TWS harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and the company claims it has a range of up to 10 meters.

For audio, the BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC features 9mm moving coil drivers and the focus is on bass here. There are multiple modes you can switch to including ANC Mode, Crystal Mode for ambient sound, and Beast mode for a low latency gaming experience. It comes with IWP technology for fast pairing connectivity.

On a single charge, the BoAt Airdopes 701 ANC is rated to last up to 5.5 hours and with the included case the TWS is rated to last up to 22 hours. For charging, the device comes with a Type-C interface - a quick 5 minutes charge is said to offer 60 minutes of music playback. Each bud houses a 50mAh battery while the included case comes with a 550mAh battery unit. A full charge will take up to 2 hours. The case comes with a fancy and intuitive LED on the front.

In terms of design, the earbuds are the in-ear style with stem design. IPX7 rating is also present to ensure you can use it while working out of gym sessions. As for the controls, you get full supports for gestures on the buds with the capacitive touch control which supports single tap, double-tap, long-press actions. The buds also support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

