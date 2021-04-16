BoAt Xplorer smartwatch with built-in GPS launched for Rs 2,999

BoAt Xplorer smartwatch has been launched in India by the homegrown brand. This is also the brand’s fourth budget watch in India after the BoAt Storm , Enigma and Flash . Just like the other three watches, the BoAt Xplorer is also priced under Rs 5,000.

Apart from the low price tag, the BoAt Xplorer also brings a feature that no other brand probably has at this price point - a built-in GPS. Apart from this watch, the next watch that offers this feature is the newly launched Amazfit Bip U Pro.

BoAt Xplorer price and availability

The BoAt Xplorer smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. The BoAt Xplorer will go on sale starting today at noon at 12 noon on Flipkart .

BoAt Xplorer features and specs

(Image credit: BoAt)

The BoAt Xplorer comes with a 1.3-inch full-colour touchscreen 2.5D curved display with 240 x 240 pixels. The USP of the device is the built-in GPS features that can track activities such as running, walking independently of your phone.

As for the fitness features the wearable is capable of tracking multiple modes including indoor walk, run, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga, hiking with automatic sports recognition for walking and running. In terms of health-related features, the BoAt Xplorer comes with wellness mode, sleep and heart rate monitor. In addition, it can also keep track of the menstruation cycle tracker, guided meditation breathing. Notably, the watch misses out on the SpO2 monitor.

The smart features of the BoAt Xplorer include smart notifications mirroring from apps like SMS, Email, Social Media App Alerts. The cloud-based watch faces music control, call alert, weather forecast, and Find my Phone.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, on a single charge, the watch is rated to last up to 7 days. Other features include 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 4.2, USB magnetic charging, interchangeable silicone strap, and accelerometer sensor. The watch is compatible with Android 4.4 and up and iOS 8.0 or above.

