Amazfit Bip U Pro goes on sale: price, features, and availability

Amazfit Bip U Pro, the latest affordable smartwatch from Huami will go on sale in India starting today. The Bip U Pro was announced in India last week as an upgraded version of the vanilla Amazfit Bip U.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro will go on sale today at 12 noon via Amazon. Priced under Rs 5,000, the Bip U Pro brings two key additions — built-in GPS and Amazon Alexa voice assistant, a rarity in this price segment.

Check out the best fitness trackers in India

Check out our best cheap fitness trackers

Amazfit Bip U Pro price in India and availability

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and it will be available in Black, Pink, and Green colour options. It will be available on Amazon.in starting 12 noon, April 14.

Amazfit Bip U Pro features

(Image credit: Amazon)

In terms of design, display and looks, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is similar to the Amazfit Bip U. You get the same 31-gram body with 20mm interchangeable straps. You get a BioTracker 2 PPG biological optical sensor to measure your heart rate. In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor, 5ATM water resistance rating, and built-in GPS, which means you can go for an outdoor run or walk leaving behind your phone and your activity will be tracked.

On the front, you get a 1.43-inch TFT LCD screen which has a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. It is a touch screen display with support for over 50 watch faces which can be accessed with the Zepp application.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In terms of fitness features, the Amazfit Bip U Pro can track more than 60 sports modes. Other sensors onboard include — accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensors that deliver basic stats like steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, stand up times, distance travelled are also shown.

Apart from fitness tracking, the wearable can also track your sleep and provide insights and it can even track afternoon naps. Apart from that, you also get PAI Health Assessment system which gives points based on how active and how regularly you’ve been giving your heart a good workout. Other notable features include stress monitoring, menstrual tracking, and breathing exercise,

The Amazfit Bip U Pro supports notification mirroring from the phone, music control, calendars, remote control, stopwatch, find my phone, countdown, and weather forecast. Lastly, the Amazon Alexa voice assistant can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen.

With Alexa, you can ask questions and get them answered. The watch comes with a microphone, but there is no speaker, so all your questions will be in text form. Lastly, the Amazfit Bip U Pro packs in a 230mAh battery which is said to last for up to 9 days.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!