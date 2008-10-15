Blu-ray is a 'bag of hurt,' according to Jobs

One of the biggest rumours surrounding Apple's new laptop range was that it would include a lovely new Blu-ray drive. Oh, how wrong the predictors were.

Not only did the range not contain BD capabilities, Steve Jobs isn't wholly convinced that the time is right for such a HD drive.

Licensing problems

Speaking at Apple's big announcement in Cupertino yesterday, Jobs said: "Blu-ray is a bag of hurt. I don't mean from the consumer point of view. It's great to watch movies, but the licensing is so complex.

"We're waiting until things settle down, and waiting until Blu-ray takes off before we burden our customers with the cost of licensing."

So, not only has Steve Jobs scuppered any Blu-ray/Apple collaboration for the near future, he also brought a new phrase into the techie dictionary – "bag of hurt". Brilliant.