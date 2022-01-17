BGMI 1.8.0 update brings Spiderman No Way Home collaboration, Livik: Aftermath map and more

Audio player loading…

After the rollout of a new update for PUBG New State, Krafton has dropped the 1.8.0 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This update introduces the much-awaited BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home collaboration theme. In addition, the franchise has worked on removing bugs and making design changes in the game.

Gamers can also try their skills on a new map named Livik: Aftermath. The updated version of the game is available for both Android and iOS, and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store respectively.

First things first, one of the most anticipated events, BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home, has been unveiled with the new update. The event consists of Spiderweb ball, Challenge the boss, and Spiderman's web shooter power. The Spiderman web ball lets you reduce the speed of nearby players by attacking with the spider web ball.

With Spiderman's web shooter power, gamers can use the web shooting technique of Spiderman after grabbing web shooters inside the map. In Challenge the boss mode, players get a chance to take down the boss with Spiderman inside the Mylta power. As of now, the Spiderman event is only available for two maps - Livik and Erangel.

Moving on to another major addition, gamers will get a refreshed experience with the all-new Livik: Aftermath map in BGMI. The map can be accessed in the classic mode and is based around volcanic eruptions.

The eruption becomes a significant reason for the snow meltdown on the map. This will remove most of the restrictions and easily spot the enemy in the game. However, you have to keep it in mind that the enemy can also spot you quickly.

Recall tower feature has also been added to the game that will let the players bring back their dead teammate. The feature can be used in three different maps at this point in time - Livik, Livik: Aftermath, and Erangel.

