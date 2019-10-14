Best camera for vlogging 2019: 8 perfect choices tested

Choosing the best camera for vlogging can be a slightly more tricky task than picking one which is good for general overall stills or video. Although the quality of video is important, there are a range of other features to take into consideration as well. For example - does the camera have a mic input socket, does it have a screen that faces all the way forward, can you upload it directly to social media sites - there’s a lot to think about.

If you’re new to vlogging and you want to start off basic, your smartphone will probably do the job well enough for you – but if you’re starting to take things a bit more seriously, a dedicated camera will elevate your vlogs above the crowd.

What type of vlogging you do will determine what kind of camera you do. If you’re somebody that wants to capture your everyday experiences, something pocket-friendly will be the obvious choice. However, if you want to be a bit more considered - and perhaps you want to use it for other things too - a mirrorless or DSLR camera is also worth thinking about.

For those of you who are recording adventures and expect there to be a bit of rough and tumble, you might be best suited to an action camera - of which there is a wide range.

Video quality

Whatever type of camera you go for, considering video quality will likely be top of your list. At the absolute minimum you’ll be looking to shoot in Full HD (1080p), while 4K is becoming increasingly common. Although the higher resolution format will take up more space on your hard drive, it should future-proof your captures a little more than Full HD.

Other specifications to pay attention to include built-in WiFi for sharing your vlogs on the move, a fully articulating or tilting monitor for helping to frame your face, a built-in microphone socket for enhancing sound quality.

We’ve picked out eight top cameras of various shapes, sizes and attributes to suit different styles of vlogging - as well as highlighting some that will fit into your all-round stills and video shooting requirements.

Best vlogging cameras 2019 at a glance

Best vlogging cameras in 2019

1. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Uncropped 4K and a microphone socket - this pocket-rocket is the best-all round vlogging camera

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1.0-type | Resolution: 20.1MP | Effective focal length: 24-100mm | Viewfinder: None | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC | Max movie resolution: 4K | Size, weight: 105.5 x 60.9 x 41.4mm, 304g

Tilting touchscreen

Effective stabilization

Mic input

No viewfinder

Long popular with vloggers, Canon’s G7X range has kicked it up a notch with its latest implementation. There’s still a very capable 20.1 megapixel one-inch sensor, but now it’s also equipped with uncropped 4K video recording, and, something which had been requested many times, a microphone socket.

That means you can elevate the sound above and beyond the internal mic’s offering, if you want to. Furthermore, the G7X III can stream directly to YouTube, so you can live vlog whatever’s happening around you, without having to downgrade to using your smartphone. USB charging is another great feature which means you can give it power bursts on the go - particularly prudent if you’ve been shooting a lot of 4K video.

Read our in-depth Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III review

2. Canon EOS M6 Mark II

A travel-friendly CSC is great for video for many different reasons

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 32.5MP | Effective focal length: N/A | Viewfinder: Not inbuilt | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 30p | Size, weight: 119.6 x 70 x 49.2mm, 408g

Small and light weight

Great tilt-up touchscreen

No built-in viewfinder

Relatively few native lenses

Canon really is the king of vlogging cameras, with several making our list thanks to a fantastic range of features and options. The Canon EOS Mark II is the latest iteration of its M series of compact system cameras, and is small and light enough to be a great travel companion.

However, in its miniature body, it’s housing the same high-resolution 32.5 megapixel sensor as the 90D DSLR (see below). With Dual Pixel CMOS AF and uncropped 4K video recording, it’s one you could use to kick your vlogs up a gear. There’s also a microphone input socket, plus a screen that faces all the way forward for perfect framing.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS M6 Mark II review

3. Panasonic Lumix G90/G95

A great mid-range travel-friendly CSC with interesting video features

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Effective focal length: N/A | Viewfinder: OLED Live View Finder, 2,360k dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch fully articulating touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 30p | Size, weight: 130.4 x 93.5 x 77.4mm, 533g

Smart selfie mode

Power Zoom kit lens option

No viewfinder

Only shoots 4k at 15fps

Inheriting the flagship G9’s sensor, Panasonic has packed a heck of a lot of features into this mid-range offering. For video lovers, you get 4K video recording, plus microphone and headphone sockets for perfect sound.

There’s tonnes of lenses that are compatible with the Micro Four Thirds system, so there’s something for every job, while the 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 lens which you can buy it with as part of a kit as a great all-rounder for lots of different shooting scenarios. A fully-articulating touchscreen is ideal for presenting to camera, while there’s also advanced video features such as V-Log recording, too.

Read our in-depth Panasonic G90/G95 review

4. GoPro Hero 8 Black

The best just got better

Type: Action | Sensor size: 4.5 x 6.2mm | Resolution: 12MP | Effective focal length: 16-27mm | Viewfinder: None | Monitor: 2.0-inch touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 60p | Size, weight: 66.3 x 48.6 x 28.4mm , 126g

Rugged body

Superb stabilisation

Poor low-light performance

Most expensive GoPro

Although on paper it feels like an incremental upgrade, but this flagship model - which has long been the shorthand for action cameras in general - has a lot to appeal to adventure lovers. There’s improved stabilization, a new microphone and a more streamlined app that makes actually recording and outputting your video a much happier and more pleasant experience.

It’s not something that will appeal to everyone as an all rounder, but if your idea of vlogging includes trekking up mountains, diving under water or biking across uneven terrain, it’s probably the one that makes the most sense.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero8 Black Review

5. Canon EOS 90D

A vlogging option for lovers of tradition

Type: DSLR | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 32.5MP | Effective focal length: N/A | Viewfinder: Pentamirror | Monitor: 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 30p | Size, weight: 140.7 x 104.8 x 76.8mm, 701g

Fully articulated screen

High-resolution sensor

Uncropped 4K/30p video

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

No image stabilisation

DSLR releases are getting further and further apart during the reign of the mirrorless, but Canon’s release of the 90D shows that they’re not quite dead yet. Although primarily pitched as a stills camera, it has some useful vlogging-type features, including uncropped 4K video recording, mic input and an articulating touchscreen that faces forward for framing.

You’ll also be tapping into Canon’s extensive range of lenses and accessories too, so you can be as creative as you want.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS 90D Review

6. Fujifilm X-T30

Beautiful looks and plenty of video functionality make Fujifilm’s travel CSC a decent vlogging option

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 26.1Mp | Effective focal length: N/A | Viewfinder: 0.39-inch OLED | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 30p | Size, weight: 117 x 68 x 39mm, 380g

Stylish body

4K movie capture

No articulating screen

If you’re somebody who shoots video as part of a wider “content” output which also includes stills, it makes sense to choose something which does well at both. The Fujifilm X-T30 includes many of the features of its bigger brother, the X-T3, but in a smaller, lighter and cheaper package. For video, it can shoot 4K at 30fps, and you can even record DCI 4K video though its HDMI port. The big downside here is the lack of a fully articulating or tilt up touchscreen - but if you’re mainly recording subjects other than yourself, it might not be such a big deal.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X-T30 review

7. DJI Osmo Pocket

Pocket-friendly, great value and lots of accessories - a fun option for dedicated vloggers

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1/2.3-inch | Resolution: 12MP | Effective focal length: na | Viewfinder: na | Monitor: 1.0-inch touchscreen | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Lightning and USB-C | Max movie resolution: 4K | Size, weight: 121.9 x 28.6 x 36.9mm, 116g

Action-packed and weather-proofed

4K video at 30fps

Screen doesn’t rotate

Fixed focal length

Most of the cameras in this list are essentially stills cameras with some added video functionality. The DJI Osmo Pocket is a great option for those who are only interested in the video side of things - think of it more like an alternative to go a GoPro. This dinky little camera is teeny tiny, but it still records video at 4K/30fps, with a range of optional accessories giving you the tools to be as creative as you want.

You’ll probably want to invest in a microphone for it for the best sound quality, but otherwise the quality of video, as well as useful features such as face tracking, make it a great tool for vloggers.

Read our in-depth DJI Osmo Pocket Review

8. Sony RX100 VII

Pretty much the perfect pocket cam - but with a high price tag to match

Type: Compact | Sensor size: 1.0-type | Resolution: 20.1MP | Effective focal length: 24-200mm | Viewfinder: Electronic | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Max movie resolution: 4K 30p | Size, weight: 101.6 x 58.1 x 42.8mm, 302g

Electronic viewfinder

4K movie capture

External mic port

Very high price

Sony proves time and time again that it’s the king of innovation, producing cameras which other companies pretty much only dream of. The problem is - as the consumer, you pay a high price for such amazing innovation. The RX100 VII is the latest in a long line of powerful pocket cameras, which deliver superb image and video quality, all while fitting neatly into pocket. For videographer and vloggers, temptation comes in the form of 4K video recording, a tilt-up touchscreen, a microphone socket - and Movie Eye AF to help keep you pin sharp as you face the camera. In many ways, the RX100 VII is the perfect all-rounder that is ideal for travel and holidays, but don’t expect it to be a budget buy.

