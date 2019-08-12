Best printer for Mac in 2019: top printers for your Apple device

Editor's note: Looking for a copier or photocopier for your business? If you're looking for information to help you choose the one that's right for you, use the questionnaire below to have our partner site, BuyerZone, provide you with information from a variety of vendors for free:

Welcome to our pick of the best printers for Macs in 2019. No matter what Apple computer you have, be it a traditional Mac, an all-in-one iMac or a MacBook laptop, on this page you'll find the best printers for Mac devices.

Not only have we listed the very best printers for Mac, we've also included our own price comparison tool, so you'll get recommendations for the best prices as well, ensuring you get a brilliant deal.

Getting the best printer for your Mac means ensuring that it can easily connect to your Apple product either via wires or wirelessly. The best printers for Macs will also be capable of high print quality. Many of us use Macs for creative work, so we need Mac printers that will do our work justice.

Image Credit: Epson (Image credit: Image Credit: Epson)

1. Epson Expression Premium XP-6105

A stylish small-in-one to match your Mac

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg

Compact design

Great price

Costly cartridges

No touchscreen

Epson has done well to shrink this three-in-one to the size of a square shoebox without losing any features. Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and AirPrint make it easy to connect to an Apple device without the need for Ethernet or USB cables. It also offers auto duplex printing, convenient USB and SD card slots and the ability to print on a very wide variety of media from blank CDs to glossy A4 photo paper. It lacks a touchscreen display, but it’s easy to use and the print quality, especially with photos, is excellent.

Image Credit: Canon (Image credit: Image Credit: Canon)

User-friendly photo printing for AirPrint devices

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.5kg

Broad connectivity

Strong 6-ink system

Costly cartridges

Slow print speed

Canon’s slick three-in-one printer is particularly user-friendly with its huge touchscreen display and AirPrint for fast connection with Apple devices. There are convenient slots for an SD card and USB flash drive too. It prints and scans at high resolution and instead of four, it uses five dyes and one black pigment ink to achieve superior fidelity when printing colour photos and the six cartridges are separate so you only need to replace the one that runs out.

Image Credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Image Credit: TechRadar)

Inexpensive and effective inkjet all-in-one

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet MFD | Print speed: 12ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.6kg

Compact and affordable

SD Card and USB ports

Not fast

No fax facility

Brother’s entry-level inkjet 3-in-1 bundles all of the key features such as auto duplexing and cloud printing into a delightfully compact unit. The tilting display is easy to read, but if you’re using an Apple mobile device, you can download the free iPrint&Scan app, which particularly well thought out. There are USB ports front and rear, an SD Card slot and Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi Direct, so it’s well connected too. It prints somewhat slowly at 12ppm in mono, but duplex documents appear crisp and consistent and photos on glossy paper look lifelike enough for a budget model.

Image Credit: Epson (Image credit: Image Credit: Epson)

4. Epson EcoTank ET-M1120

Simple cartridge-free design hits the sweet spot

Category: mono inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 3.5kg

Very economical refills

Simple/pleasing design

Slow print speed

High initial cost

The up-front price might seem daunting, but this print-only device includes enough black ink for 6,000 pages and refills are far cheaper than cartridges. Epson’s elegant design won a Red Dot award and we have to agree that there’s something refreshingly simple about topping up the visible reservoir with a bottle of ink. There are few features here, not even AirPrint, but the iOS companion app is excellent and it compliments a Mac particularly well. Wi-Fi is built in and it can turn out duplex pages at a somewhat slow, but steady rate of 15ppm and there’s room in this streamlined machine for 150 sheets of paper.

Image Credit: HP (Image credit: Image Credit: HP)

5. HP Deskjet 2130

This stylish AirPrint all-in-one is budget bargain

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 60 | Weight: 4.5kg

Fast draft mode

Great price

No auto duplex

No Wi-Fi

The 2130 appears to be one of the most affordable all-in-one printers out there and though it lacks Wi-Fi (it has an Ethernet port), it is AirPrint compatible making it easy to use with an Apple device. It’s a very basic machine and lacks auto duplexing and a display of any kind, but this stripped back machine will print, scan and copy much like any other budget AIO. Of course, the real cost comes when you replace the inkjet cartridges and the setup tri-colour cart included in the box is only good for up to 100 pages and replacements are quite expensive.

Image Credit: Canon (Image credit: Image Credit: Canon)

6. Canon Pixma G5050

Cartridge-less system smashes the page costs of this AirPrint all-in-one

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 6.5kg

High page yield

Low ink costs

Not very fast

Expensive

This costly, but cost-effective all-in-one AirPrint device has swapped its cartridges for refillable ink tanks. That slashes your per-page cost considerably and Canon has included enough ink for 6,000 black and white pages and 7,700 colour – hence the hefty price tag. It prints quite slowly, but with a paper capacity of 350 sheets (250 in the main tray plus 100 in the rear tray) and such a high ink yield, it can keep on printing. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi and auto duplex mode and can be easy controlled by the iOS/Android companion app.

Image Credit: Epson (Image credit: Image Credit: Epson)

The Mac-friendly printer for photographers and designers

Category: A2 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 3ppm | Paper sizes: up to A2 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 8.7kg

Roll paper option

Vivid A2 prints

Large footprint

High running costs

This A2-size print-only device will suit any business that needs to turn out professional large format colour documents. The resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 dpi gets closer to that of your Mac monitor than most and it uses Epson’s nine-colour UltraChrome HD inkset for lifelike colour shading. These cartridges come in high capacity 80ml options, while the paper input can also be upgraded to hold a roll. Unsurprisingly, it takes up quite a bit of room and the cost is high, but it’s considerably lower than outsourcing your poster prints.

Image Credit: HP (Image credit: Image Credit: HP)

Easy AirPrint all-in-one

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 12.1kg

Instant Ink ready

Low price point

Costly cartridges

Flimsy plastic

At less than £40 (around $52), this three-in-one printer is something of a steal. Of course the catch comes with the relatively high price of the inkjet cartridges, but if you take out HP’s Instant Ink subscription, even this cost drops. The printer itself is rather flimsy, but it’s well kitted out with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and AirPrint in for easy mobile printing from your Apple device. The free iOS companion app is also particularly user-friendly.

Image Credit: Epson (Image credit: Image Credit: Epson)

Cartridge-free system saves money and time

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 9ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 6.3kg

Cheap refills

Apple AirPrint

Clumsy design

Crude interface

With the refillable ink tanks bolted onto the side of this budget inkjet AIO, the design looks inelegant, but the savings to made in ink is worth it. Epsons says it’s EcoTank system will cut your running cost by around 70% and has included enough ink to last you an estimated two years. With everything from a fax facility to integrated Wi-Fi and AirPrint on board, it could prove a useful and economical companion for the home office. The iPrint iOS/Android app makes it particularly convenient to print wirelessly and while it is slow to print, the results are reliable.

Image Credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Image Credit: TechRadar)

10. Canon Pixma G4510

Canon cuts ink cost with its cartridge-less solution

Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 | Weight: 5.4kg

Low ink cost

Plenty of ink included

High price point

Small display

By swapping ink cartridges for bottled ink, this inkjet printer has a far higher page yield and much lower per page cost. You can clearly see when the ink reservoirs are running low and with Wi-Fi built in and AirPrint compatibility, it’s easy to scan and print using your Apple device and the iOS companion app. It can auto duplex print and includes an automatic document feed and fax facility.