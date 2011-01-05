Pure launches new £200 high-end iPod dock

Pure has launched a new high-end iPod dock at CES this week, with the £200 Pure Contour also boasting media streaming and internet radio features.

Targeting the audiophile market, Pure hopes that its new does-it-all iPod dock will be able to compete with costlier products from the likes of Arcam and Bowers and Wilkins.

Audio quality and looks

Pure's launch press release describes the Contour as "a stereo internet-connected digital radio and media streamer with retractable iPod/iPhone dock which stands out as much for its looks as it does for its powerful audio delivery".

Contour is the seventh member of Pure's internet-connected Flow range. The company boasts that its Clearsound technology "delivers clear dynamic audio, higher volume levels and low power consumption."

"Contour has been designed with an acoustically tuned and sealed cabinet with dual bass ports to deliver unparalleled volume, clarity and response from 18KHz down to less than 50Hz."

Perhaps the most interesting USP of the Contour is the fact that it lets the user stream their digital music collection from a Wi-Fi enabled computer or media server, in addition to playing thousands of internet radio stations via Pure's Lounge portal.

