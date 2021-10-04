Asus VivoBook K15 OLED laptop range launched in India starting at Rs 46,990

Asus has launched a new range of laptops in India with an OLED display. These newly launched laptops feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors and also AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor.

Recently, Realme and Xiaomi introduced high-resolution displays on laptops priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. Now, Asus is offering OLED panels for under Rs 50,000. A total of five laptops are available in the new series 一 VivoBook K15 OLED K513 (i3), VivoBook K15 OLED K513 (i5, 16GB), VivoBook K15 OLED K513 (i5, 8GB), VivoBook K15 OLED K513 (i7), and VivoBook K15 OLED KM513 (Ryzen 5500U). Let's take a look at all of the details here.

VivoBook K15 OLED specs and features

The star of the show here is the OLED display as the moniker suggests. The VivoBook K15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution and 0.2ms response time. These laptops have 400 nits of peak brightness and cover 100% DCI-P3 color space.

In terms of processing power, the VivoBook K15 OLED series comes in five variants:

Intel Core i3-1115G4 with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 16B RAM, 512GB SSD Ryzen 5500U with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD

Along with this you also get either Intel UHD Graphics or Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics depending on the model you pick.

Further, in terms of port options, you get one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, two USB 2.0, one HDMI 1.4, an audio jack combo, and a micro SD card reader. For audio, there is a Harman Kardon certified speaker setup with Cortana voice recognition microphone array. In terms of battery life, the VivoBook K15 OLED features a 42Whr battery rated to last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

These laptops also come with a dedicated num-pad, backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint scanner which sits inside the trackpad layout. Other features of the VivoBook K15 OLED series include Windows 10 Home, HD web camera, 1.8 Kg weight, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED price in India

VivoBook K15 OLED Processor/RAM/Storage Price Initial price K15 OLED K513 i3/8/256GB Rs 46,990 Rs 45,990 K15 OLED K513 i5/8/1TB+256GB Rs 65,990 N/A K15 OLED K513 i5/16/1TB+256GB Rs 68,990 Rs 66,990 K15 OLED K513 i7/16/512GB Rs 81,990 N/A K15 OLED KM513 Ryzen 5500U/8/1TB+256GB Rs 62,990 Rs 59,990

The VivoBook K15 OLED price starts at Rs 46,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 81,990. The laptops are available on Amazon and Flipkart. During the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sale, you can grab some discounts and offers on select models.

Colour options include Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold.

