A Pixel 7 prototype almost got auctioned on eBay

Audio player loading…

Google gave us a glimpse at the Pixel 7 smartphone during the Google IO conference alongside the Pixel Watch . A Reddit user had spotted the prototype Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models on an eBay listing. While the listing was for the former smartphone, the images of the product were captured using a prototype of the latter. When the eBay listing gained a lot of attention, it was soon delisted from the e-commerce website.

While the images from the listing do not provide any new information about the device or its features. Since it's a prototype device, there are no Google trademarks or any logo for that matter. The smartphone has the same glossy design that we saw showcased on stage at the developer’s conference. Just like the Pixel 6, the next flagship Google smartphone comes with the same slim profile. It comes with slimmer bezels on the display with a punch-hole notch at the top.

(Image credit: AndroidPolice)

The only difference that we’ve noticed is a slightly slimmer camera enclosure. It looks like Google has been able to keep the same number of lenses on the back for the Pixel 7 while reducing the thickness. This would make it easier for most users to keep the smartphone flat on its back like in the previous generation. It's likely we won’t see the Pixel 7 wobble much when it's on its back on a table.

All this planned or just a coincidence?

This is not the first time that a smartphone was leaked to the public before its launch. A Pixel Watch was also seen left behind in a restaurant and we got to see a closer look at the device. Google also went out of its way to show many of the upcoming products from the company earlier than usual.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The company unveiled the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series but did clarify that the devices won’t until later this year. There are rumours however that the company is leaking many of the devices to create more excitement. Even if that’s not true, many users have already been waiting for Google to release a smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch 4.