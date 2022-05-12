Google confirms that the Pixel 6a will launch in India

Audio player loading…

Google is ready to make its comeback to the Indian smartphone segment officially with the launch of the Pixel 6a . The mid-range smartphone from the Alphabet company was announced during yesterday’s Google I/O event . The smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs 40,000 in the country and will sell via Flipkart exclusively.

Post the keynote event, Google India made its official announcement on Twitter that the company was launching the Pixel 6a in the country later this year. This could mean that we may have to wait another few months. Hopefully, we get more concrete details in the coming weeks.

We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year 🫶More details 🔜#GoogleIO https://t.co/WsYLhBu6udMay 11, 2022 See more

Since the device has been meant to be targeted at those on a strict budget, you will notice some major differences when it comes to the build quality of the smartphone. The device sports a 60Hz display with an OLED display with a similar display size to the iPhone 13 . The upside is that the smartphone retains the same Google Tensor chipset that comes with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro .

Google Pixel 6a pricing and availability

The Pixel 6a is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 35,000 when it arrives in the country. This would put it in competition with the 3rd generation iPhone SE, the Realme GT Neo 3, the Realme GT 2 and the OnePlus 10R.

In terms of the colour options, the smartphone will come in Sage, Chalk and Charcoal colours. The Pixel 6a will be available in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The specifications of the Google Pixel 6a are unique in themselves. It comes with the same Google tensor chipset that the company introduced in its flagship devices. Rather than focusing on providing a performance-oriented device, the company wants to bring the best of all of Google in a compact package. The Google Tensor chipset aims more toward machine learning and AI functionality. This will make image processing, running queries and completing tasks faster.

The smartphone also sports a 6.1-inch FullHD+ OLED display integrated with the fingerprint scanner. The device gets added security features with its onboard Titan M2 processor.

(Image credit: Google)

In terms of the camera, you get a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary ultrawide lens. You also get an 8MP front-facing camera for selfie shots and video calling.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and support for 5G. The Pixel 6a is expected to launch with Android 13 out of the box. Google had confirmed that the device will get 5 years of security updates in the future.