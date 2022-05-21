Google Pixel Watch may run on a second Tensor chipset along with the Exynos 9110

Audio player loading…

Pixel Watch internals may not be so underpowered as we expected according to new reports. Google has apparently designed its latest smartwatch to run on two chipsets. Last week, it was reported that the company was using a 4-year-old chipset in the Pixel Watch. Now, 9to5Google has reported that it may actually also have a second chipset to balance the load.

While the smartwatch has the Exynos 9110, Google has also added a second chipset that may come with the Tensor moniker. The complete capabilities of this chipset are still unconfirmed. However, there are speculations that it may function similar to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+. The chipset also comes with a low-power co-processor that assists to manage the workloads like always-on display (AOD) and keeping track of the vitals.

The latest report also states that the smartwatch could feature 32GB of internal storage. This double the storage capacity that even Samsung offers on its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. There have also been previous reports that the Pixel Watch may also come with a higher RAM specification as well. With the upgraded internals, we could expect a smooth user experience and faster performance of WearOS on the Pixel Watch. After all, it is Google’s flagship wearable after many years of absence from the segment.

The positives of working with Fitbit and Samsung

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

There are still not many details about the Pixel Watch. And until the smartwatch makes an official entry into the market, can expect to see more details in the future. The wearable’s design was leaked almost a year ago but was officially unveiled during Google IO this month.

The company did provide a look at the smartwatch and how it works with Google’s services. The smartwatch will also feature some of the tech from Fitbit’s product line. The company had announced that they’re working together with the fitness wearable maker to bring accurate health and vitals tracking to the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch was spotted featuring the same sensors as the Fitbit Charge 5 .

Google could repeat the success it had working closely with Samsung. There are reports that the Tensor chipset is based closely on the Exynos chipsets that the latter makes. And the performance of the chipset is an entirely different experience. We may see similar success with the Pixel Watch too with the latest collaboration with Fitbit.