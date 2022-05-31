Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup play-offs online from anywhere

Steve Clarke's men will be hoping the Tartan Army can take a step closer to reaching their first World Cup in 24 years as they take on a Ukraine side battling against the odds to be at Qatar 2022. The spoils for the winner in this massive game is a play-off final showdown against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5. Kick-off is at 7.45pm local time on Wednesday. Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Scotland continued their progress under Steve Clarke in their World Cup qualification group, notching up 23 points from their 10 matches having won seven, drawn twice and suffering just one defeat, while only conceding seven times in Group F.

This game meanwhile goes far beyond a simple football match for Ukraine. A win would be able to offer some comfort and pride to those struggling back home following Russia's invasion.

This much-postponed match marks Oleksandr Petrakov's team's first competitive match since beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in their final World Cup qualifier on November 16. Read on to find out how to watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream from anywhere in the world on this week.

More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch Scotland vs Ukraine: live stream soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Scotland vs Ukraine in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Scotland vs Ukraine from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Scotland vs Ukraine live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Scotland vs Ukraine live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an Scotland vs Ukraine live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Ukraine is being shown on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via its Main Event channel. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked into a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show Scotland vs Ukraine live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.45am AEST on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.