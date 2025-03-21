England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere today, team news
England vs Albania broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
- Watch England vs Albania free on ITVX (UK restricted)
- Use NordVPN to unblock ITVX when abroad (30-day trial)
- Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET – Today (Friday, March 21 )
England vs Albania – today's World Cup 2026 qualifier – kicks off Thomas Tuchel's reign at Wembley Stadium. Whether you're looking for a free stream or wondering what TV channel it's on, our quick guide below explains how to watch England vs Albania live.
Some familiar faces are in Tuchel’s first England squad to begin the World Cup qualification campaign. Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Chelsea fullback Reece James are involved with the Three Lions once again, with the latter starting Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle League Cup hero Dan Burn both go straight into teh starting elevent to make their debuts.
The new manager will obviously want to make a good impression the first time out and his side should have far too much for the Red and Blacks. The visitors come into this match on the back of a defeat to Ukraine. However, Harry Kane and co. must not underestimate their opponents, who proved tricky for some good sides at Euro 2024. Armando Broja could be a threat off the bench.
Here's where to watch England vs Albania: live streams from anywhere – including FREE options.
England vs Albania team news
England: Pickford, Walker, Lewis-Skelly, Burn, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Rashford, Foden, Kane
Albania: Strakosha, Balliu, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Aliji, Asllani, Ramadani, Asani, Bajrami, Laci, Uzuni
FREE England vs Albania live stream broadcasters
You can watch England vs Albania in World Cup 2026 qualifying for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland:
- ITVX – UK
- Virgin Media Play – Ireland
Use a VPN to watch England vs Albania for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any England vs Albania stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual England vs Albania free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Find out more in our NordVPN review.
How to watch England vs Albania live streams in the US
You can watch an England vs Albania live stream on Fubo in the USA. It costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.
How to watch England vs Albania live streams in the UK
In the UK, England vs Albania is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available for FREE via ITVX (a TV license is required, of course).
The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
How to watch England vs Albania live streams in Australia
In Australia, England vs Albania is being shown on Optus Sport.
Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 6.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
How to watch England vs Albania live streams in Rest of World
Africa
Click to see more England vs Albania streams▼
The World Cup 2026 qualifer broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco.
SuperSport and Star Times are the World Cup qualifier broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Americas
Click to see more England vs Albania streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
- Latin America
Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America.
- Brazil
For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN.
- Mexico
The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.
Asia
Click to see more England vs Albania streams▼
Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- China
iQiyi is the main World Cup qualifier rights-holder in China.
- Japan
Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show World Cup qualifier live streams in Japan.
Oceania
Click to see more England vs Albania streams▼
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the World Cup qualifiers broadcaster in New Zealand.
Can I watch England vs Albania for free?
Soccer fans can watch England vs Albania for free in the UK via ITVX, and in Ireland courtesy of Virgin Media Play.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch England vs Albania free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When is England vs Albania in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
The England vs Albania game takes place at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 7.45pm GMT on Friday, March 21 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 6.45am AEDT on Saturday, March 22.
Can I watch England vs Albania on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest World Cup qualifier news and highlights on the official FIFA World Cup social media channels on X/Twitter (@FIFAWC), Instagram (@@fifaworldcup) and YouTube (@FIFA).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
