England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere today, team news

England vs Albania broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during a training session at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.
(Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
England vs Albania – today's World Cup 2026 qualifier – kicks off Thomas Tuchel's reign at Wembley Stadium. Whether you're looking for a free stream or wondering what TV channel it's on, our quick guide below explains how to watch England vs Albania live.

Some familiar faces are in Tuchel’s first England squad to begin the World Cup qualification campaign. Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Chelsea fullback Reece James are involved with the Three Lions once again, with the latter starting Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle League Cup hero Dan Burn both go straight into teh starting elevent to make their debuts.

The new manager will obviously want to make a good impression the first time out and his side should have far too much for the Red and Blacks. The visitors come into this match on the back of a defeat to Ukraine. However, Harry Kane and co. must not underestimate their opponents, who proved tricky for some good sides at Euro 2024. Armando Broja could be a threat off the bench.

Here's where to watch England vs Albania: live streams from anywhere – including FREE options.

England vs Albania team news

England: Pickford, Walker, Lewis-Skelly, Burn, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Rashford, Foden, Kane

Albania: Strakosha, Balliu, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Aliji, Asllani, Ramadani, Asani, Bajrami, Laci, Uzuni

FREE England vs Albania live stream broadcasters

You can watch England vs Albania in World Cup 2026 qualifying for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland:

Use a VPN to watch England vs Albania for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any England vs Albania stream

How to watch England vs Albania live streams in the US

You can watch an England vs Albania live stream on Fubo in the USA. It costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch England vs Albania live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs Albania is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available for FREE via ITVX (a TV license is required, of course).

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch England vs Albania live streams in Australia

In Australia, England vs Albania is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 6.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch England vs Albania live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Americas

Asia

Oceania

Can I watch England vs Albania for free?

When is England vs Albania in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

The England vs Albania game takes place at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 7.45pm GMT on Friday, March 21 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 6.45am AEDT on Saturday, March 22.

Can I watch England vs Albania on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest World Cup qualifier news and highlights on the official FIFA World Cup social media channels on X/Twitter (@FIFAWC), Instagram (@@fifaworldcup) and YouTube (@FIFA).

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

