How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 from anywhere: live stream options, TV channels and key dates

Watch the Women's Nations League 2025 as Spain defend the competition's inaugural title won last year. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Women's Nations League 2025 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Women's Nations League 2025 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: February 21 to December 2

Typical start time (early kick-offs): 12pm / 5pm GMT

Typical start time (late kick-offs): 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm GMT Best free live streams BBC iPlayer (UK)

ITVX (UK)

CBS Sports Golazo (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Spain start as tournament favorites after following up their 2023 World Cup victory with the inaugural Women's Nations League last February, beating France 2-0 in the final. La Roja boast a gaggle of the Barcelona side that has swept all before them for the past four seasons, with Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo all available, though two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas misses out through injury.

In Spain's Group A3 are England, their opponents in that 2023 world final. Sarina Wiegman's side are the reigning European champions and are looking to find some form ahead of their title defense in the summer. Beth Mead is out injured but captain Leah Williamson, plus Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Alessia Russo are all available after an inconsistent 12 months for the Lionesses. They face Spain on matchday two in what promises to be a cracker.

Elsewhere, eight-time European champions Germany and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands are together in Group A1 and meet on Friday's opening matchday. Bayern Munich's Lea Schuller is a deadly forward for the former, while Vivianne Miedema continues to prove why she's among the continent's most creative outlets. Scotland complete a group of death, with Caroline Weir of Real Madrid still one of the smoothest playmakers around.

With promotion and relegation to look out for between the Groups A to C – which determines positions for next year's World Cup qualifiers – there's plenty to look out for across the tournament, too, not just among the elite nations preparing for this summer's Euro 2025 finals.

You won't want to miss a second of the action. The tournament begins on Friday, February 21 as the Netherlands take on Germany at 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm GMT in the pick of the opening matchday fixtures. Here's where to watch Women's Nations League 2025 live streams online from anywhere.

Matchday 1 key fixtures

FREE Women's Nations League 2025 live stream broadcasters

There are a number of ways to watch the Women's Nations League 2025 for FREE.

In the UK, free-to-air channels BBC and ITV – and their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX – will be showing the majority of the Home Nations matches live. ITVX will be showing all England matches.

These services will also be available in Ireland.

In the US, selected matches involving big nations like France and Spain will be on CBS Sports Golazo and via CBSSports.com, which is free to watch.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer, ITVX and CBS Sports Golazo as if you were back home in the UK or US. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Women's Nations League 2025 stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Women's Nations League 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 live streams in the US

A selection of Women's Nations League 2025 live streams will be available for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo in the US and on CBS.

You can also watch selected Women's Nations League 2025 live streams online on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

If you don't have cable, Fubo is another way to watch CBS channels and you can get a seven-day free trial at the moment. A subscription costs $84.99 per month thereafter, with hundreds of channels available, although you can currently get $25 off your first month.

Remember, if you're outside the US but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN .

How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 live streams in the UK

The Women's Nations League 2025 is being shown on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All England games will be shown live on ITVX, plus the free-to-air broadcasters TV channels ITV1 and ITV4. Scotland and Wales fixtures will be on BBC iPlayer, plus the state broadcaster's regional channels BBC Alba and S4C. Some Northern Ireland fixtures will also feature on BBC iPlayer.

Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Women's Nations League 2025 live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

ITV and BBC are free services, though you should have a valid UK TV license to watch them, as these cover digital content consumption too.

Can I watch Women's Nations League 2025 live streams in Canada, Australia or New Zealand?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters have yet been confirmed for the Women's Nations League 2025 in Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

We'll keep an eye out for any late deals that may be done and update this page as they happen.

Remember if you're in Canada, Australia or New Zealand at the moment on holiday at the moment, you'll need NordVPN, or similar, to watch your regular Women's Nations League 2025 live streams as you would from home.

Official Women's Nations League 2025 broadcasters by region

There is no exhaustive broadcaster for every Women's Nations League 2025 live stream, but many state outlets will be showing their country's fixtures, often for free.

We've listed the bigger ones below...

Not and home and want to see your team's game? Try using NordVPN to unlock any of the above services from wherever you are.

Women's Nations League 2025 schedule

League phase: February 21 – June 3

Matchday 1: Friday, February 21

Matchday 2: Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26

Matchday 3: Friday, April 4

Matchday 4: Tuesday, April 8

Matchday 5: Friday, May 30

Matchday 6: Tuesday, June 3

Semi-finals (two legs): Between October 22 and 28

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between November 26 and December 2

Can I watch the Women's Nations League 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also download the UEFA Women's Nations League app to get access to match centres and updates for every game.