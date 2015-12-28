How to create a tilt-shift effect

When shooting a small subject with a macro lens you produce a shallow depth of field that creates a narrow band of focus. As a result, foreground and background details outside of this band of focus will blur quite severely.

When shooting a full-size location you're further away from the subject, so all of the scene will be in focus.

Photographers can make a scene look like a miniature by using a tilt-shift lens. This specialist lens creates the narrow band of focus that you get when shooting toys or miniatures with a macro lens. Tilt-shift lenses can be expensive and are fiddly to set up, so it's much cheaper and easier to recreate the appropriate selective blur effect using Photoshop Elements 12 (and these tips can be used with other image editors).

In our walkthrough we'll demonstrate how to selectively blur any part of a scene with complete control and turn full-sized objects into toys!