How to watch Spiderman: No Way Home online in India?

All the Marvel fans were super excited for the Spiderman No Way Home. The movie made some new records at the box office as soon as it was released last year. As of now, our friendly neighborhood Spiderman is all set to take his spider verse to more people by being available at one of the most popular OTT platforms, yes, I am talking about Netflix.

The most amazing part behind all this is that now the people can enjoy the movie comfortably by laying down on their couch and following the principles of Netflix and chill. The movie is available on the platform in two different languages, including Hindi and English. There is no information right now regarding the availability of movies in regional languages.

To recall, Spiderman No Way Home was a movie that summoned all three Spiderman characters seen in movies - Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on a single screen. Not to forget, it all happened when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) went to Doctor Strange seeking help.

Another major highlight related to the movie is that it hits the right nostalgic chords by reintroducing super villian of the spider verse like Doctor Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin, Lizard, and Sandman.

Apart from that, the post-credit scenes of the movie give a hint about the next Spidey movie to be a clash between Spiderman and Venom, as we can spot both Tom Hardy and the black symbiote in the post-credit scenes. To know further, I think you should watch the movie, and we'll brief you on how you can do that without any hassle.

How to watch Spiderman: No Way Home in India?

Firstly, create a Netflix account and purchase a subscription as per your preference. If you already have one, then directly open the application or visit the web version if viewing it on your computer.

Now, open your profile by tapping on the icon available on the screen.

You'll see Spiderman No Way Home in the top suggestions.

Tap on the movie banner and start watching it on your favorite device.

Note: The movie was already available on different platforms like BookMyShow, Zee5, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more. However, all of them offered the paid streaming of the movie, even if you have paid for the subscription already.