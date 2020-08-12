Sony announces offers on TVs, cameras and headphones for Independence day

Sony has announced Independence Day 2020 sale on its smart TVs, audio, and camera range in India. This comes right after the week-long sale on Amazon and Flipkart.
The discounts on all the products are live now and the promotional offers are available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart and Amazon. The promotion period is until August 16, 2020. Following are the best offers worth checking out.
Televisions
- Sony KD-75X8000H 75-inch 4K Android TV at Rs 2,29,990 | was Rs 2,99,990
- Sony KD-65X8000G 65-inch at Rs 109,990 4K Android TV | was Rs 1,99,900
- Sony KD-55X7500H 55-inch at Rs 72,990 4K Android TV | was Rs 94,900
- Sony KLV-50W672G 50-inch at Rs 54,990 | was Rs 64,900
- Sony KLV-43W672G 43-inch Full HD TV at Rs 42,990 | was Rs 45,500
- Sony KDL-43W6600 43-inch Full HD TV at Rs 39,990 | was Rs 42,900
- Sony KLV-32W672G 32-inch Full HD TV at Rs 29,990 | was Rs 33,990
Audio
- Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS with ANC at Rs 17,990 | was Rs 19,990
- Sony WF-XB700 TWS at Rs 7,990 | was Rs 9,990
- Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones at Rs 19,990 | was Rs 22,990
- Sony WH-CH710N noise cancellation headphones at Rs 8,990 | was Rs 9,990
- Sony MHC-V02 Party speaker at Rs 13,990 | was Rs 16,990
- Sony SRS-XB402M Bluetooth speaker at Rs 17,990 | was Rs 20,348
- Sony SRS-XB32 Bluetooth speaker at Rs 8,990 | was Rs 11,590
- Sony SRS-XB32 Bluetooth speaker at Rs 5,990 | was Rs 9,990
Cameras
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L Mirrorless Camera
24.2 MP Exmor APS HD CMOS Sensor
BIONZ X Image Processing Engine
Record: 4K/1080/24/60P videos
180° Tiltable Screen for Vlog
Besides Sony, many more brands will be announcing their deals for this festive season for the entirety of August.