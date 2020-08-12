Trending

Sony announces offers on TVs, cameras and headphones for Independence day

By ,

Get up to 40% off

Sony has announced Independence Day 2020 sale on its smart TVs, audio, and camera range in India. This comes right after the week-long sale on Amazon and Flipkart

Jump to the best deals

TVs

Audio

Cameras

The discounts on all the products are live now and the promotional offers are available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart and Amazon. The promotion period is until August 16, 2020. Following are the best offers worth checking out.

Televisions

(Image credit: Sony)

Audio

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L  Mirrorless Camera 

24.2 MP Exmor APS HD CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processing Engine

Record: 4K/1080/24/60P videos

180° Tiltable Screen for Vlog


View Deal

Besides Sony, many more brands will be announcing their deals for this festive season for the entirety of August. 