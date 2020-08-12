Sony announces offers on TVs, cameras and headphones for Independence day

Sony has announced Independence Day 2020 sale on its smart TVs, audio, and camera range in India. This comes right after the week-long sale on Amazon and Flipkart.

Jump to the best deals TVs Audio Cameras

The discounts on all the products are live now and the promotional offers are available across all offline and online channels including Flipkart and Amazon. The promotion period is until August 16, 2020. Following are the best offers worth checking out.

Televisions

(Image credit: Sony)

Audio

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L Mirrorless Camera 24.2 MP Exmor APS HD CMOS Sensor BIONZ X Image Processing Engine Record: 4K/1080/24/60P videos 180° Tiltable Screen for Vlog

View Deal

Besides Sony, many more brands will be announcing their deals for this festive season for the entirety of August.