iPhone 13 is already available at its cheapest price right ahead of Diwali

Apple’s latest smartphone – iPhone 13 series was launched recently and it has been selling in huge numbers. This latest series of smartphones from Apple consists of devices like iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The price of vanilla variants including the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 respectively. However, right ahead of Diwali, the iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price through Apple’s authorized reseller.

The India iStore is offering additional discounts on the purchase of the iPhone making the deal sweater. The reseller is offering Rs. 6000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and the offer is also available in case you opt for easy EMIs bringing the effective price to Rs. 73,900. However, if you have any old devices to trade in, you can get the phone much cheaper than the launch price.

To explain it better, the India iStore is offering a discount of Rs. 18,000 in case you exchange a used iPhone XR thus bringing the effective price of a new iPhone 13 128GB variant to Rs. 55,900. Please mind that the exchange bonus may be less or more based on the device you trade-in. Exchanging iPhone 11 or other devices may bring the final price even lower, though, upgrading an iPhone 12 may not make practical sense.

iPhone 13 specs and features

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED panel boasting a resolution of 2532x1170-pixels. Powered by the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the new iPhone 13’s base variant has 128 GB of onboard storage after Apple decided to do away with the 64GB storage.

The phone comes with dual rear camera sensors of 12-megapixels each and has a 12-megapixel selfie camera as well. In terms of security, you have FaceID for biometrics to keep the device secure and the phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 13 comes with support for wireless charging and ships with a lightning cable in the box. Starting with iPhone 12, Apple has stopped shipping the charging brick, and hence you won't get it in this year’s iPhones.

In a related piece of news, Apple is prioritizing the production of iPhones over the iPads and has already cut down iPad production to half.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!