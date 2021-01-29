Watching Super Bowl 2021 on Sling TV: All you need to know

Do you ever get the feeling on the first Sunday of February each year that Super Bowl live streams are just on every TV in America? Well in 2021, you may feel slightly different - especially if you're a Sling TV subscriber.

That's because this year the 'big one' on February 7 between the reigning Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady-lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being broadcast on CBS. And regardless of what Sling TV package you have, you won't see CBS among the channels available.

So how will you watch the game? Luckily, there are loooooads of other ways to catch the Super Bowl without Sling - some of which are even absolutely free.

What is Sling TV?

If you're a cord cutter or have ever thought about removing yourself from the vice-like grip of cable television, you'll likely have encountered Sling TV. Of all the TV streaming services out there, it's among the cheapest of the OTT cable replacements. On price, it massively undercuts much of the competition (live Hulu plans and prices are much higher, for example), but then it carries fewer channels.

Plus, unlike most others, you get a choice of what channels you pay for. There are the bog standard Orange (good for sports fans and those with kids) and Blue (better for dramas) or a combo of the two. And then you can go ahead and add further channels that you actually want, like Sports Extra, Comedy Extra and Hollywood Extra.

And if you're unsure if it's for you, Sling TV comes in with a 3-day free trial to give any of those base plans a go before you properly commit.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Watching Super Bowl LV without Sling TV

It's CBS's turn to host the Super Bowl coverage this year - it has the rights in rotation with Fox and NBC. And while Sling TV offers those other two channels on its Sling Blue plan, CBS isn't available to watch on the service at all. Nope, not even hidden away in one of those many, many add-on options.

Thankfully, as we say, you won't struggle to find other avenues to watch Super Bowl LV online or on TV.

Assuming you're not a cable subscriber and that you're not going to jump on just to watch the football, CBS's very own CBS All Access will of course be showing it. Plans start at $5.99 per month, but there's also a free 7-day trial you can take advantage of.

If you're happy to watch on mobile, then the Yahoo Sports app will be showing it absolutely free, too. And on your TV or laptop you could sign up to the likes of FuboTV, Hulu or YouTube TV - unlike Sling, each of those delivers CBS as part of their core package. They also have free trials that you can use if you're new to the service.

Those NFL fans with long memories may also recall that two years ago, Super Bowl LIII was actually broadcast for free by CBS on its sports app and website. It's probably a safe bet to assume that will happen this time around as well, but it hasn't yet been confirmed.

Watching the Super Bowl outside the US

If you do go ahead and sign up with one of the above non-Sling TV streaming options but find yourself outside the US on Super Bowl weekend, you're going to find that you can't watch it - blame geo-restrictions!

The only way we know to get around that issue is to use a VPN, which effectively helps you trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in the US.