Panthers vs Bruins live stream 2023: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs online from anywhere, Game 2

Panthers vs Bruins (game 2) will be live on ESPN / ESPN+ in the US. In Canada, fans can watch a free Panthers vs Bruins live stream on CBC. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, and Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch Panthers vs Bruins – Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs – tonight.

Panthers vs Bruins preview – Game 2

As obvious favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will hit the ice for game 2 at TD Garden tonight. With Boston cruising through the regular season, their playoff run shows no signs of slowing down. A 3-1 win Monday night puts them up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

It will be a tough battle for the Panthers throughout the series, but they are coming off a hot end-of-season run that they hope to keep going for the series with Boston. Offensively strong, they were the only team this season to twice score at least four goals against Boston.

Boston of course won’t go down without a fight (if at all). With a record-setting regular season in the books, they certainly have the motivation to cap it with an historic playoff run as well. They’ll need to stay healthy throughout this opening series (and beyond) if they want to put all the pieces in the right places.

Perhaps the biggest news is whether or not Boston captain Patrice Bergeron will be healthy when the puck drops. Bergeron missed game 1 due to illness that has apparently swept through the Bruins’ locker room.

As much as Boston has the momentum, it’s still very much anyone’s series at this point. Florida can easily snag a win before they head back home, which could put the Bruins on their heels for the rest of the series.

The puck drops for game 2 tonight at 7p ET. Here's how to watch a Panthers vs Bruins live stream no matter where you are in the world. Pro tip: you might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune into NHL while abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Panthers vs Bruins: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports. Panthers vs Bruins (game 2) will be streamed FREE on CBC (opens in new tab) tonight at 7.30pm ET. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home. For Sportsnet, an SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NBA, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Panthers vs Bruins from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Panthers vs Bruins somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Panthers vs Bruins live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tonight's Panthers vs Bruins clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. No cable? Here's your options... Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable A subscription to ESPN Plus service, which replaced NHL.tv last year, costs just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, though it's also available as part of a better value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. More ways to watch NHL without cable Sling TV, meanwhile, is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT in most major markets, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab).

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK, and is showing every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs – including the first-round series between Florida and Boston. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL: live stream Panthers vs Bruins in Australia

(opens in new tab) ESPN, available through Foxtel, has got ice hockey fans in Australia covered for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) streaming service. Alternatively, you can live stream everything that's being shown on ESPN on the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) – better still, new users get a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with Premium (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

NHL Playoffs schedule – first round

Wednesday, April 19

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2 – 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN2 (Hurricanes lead 1-0)

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins, Game 2 – 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN (Bruins lead 1-0)

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars, Game 2 – 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN2 (Wild lead 1-0)

L.A. Kings vs Edmonton Oilers, Game 2 – 10 p.m ET (7 p.m. PT) on ESPN (Kings lead 1-0)

Thursday, April 20

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2 – 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils, Game 2 – 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TBS

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche, Game 2 – 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights, Game 2 – 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TBS

Friday, April 21

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders, Game 3 – 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TBS

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers, Game 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild, Game 3 – 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on TBS

Edmonton Oilers vs L.A. Kings, Game 3 – 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TNT

Saturday, April 22

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets, Game 3 – 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on TBS

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 3 – 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on TBS

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers, Game 3 – 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ABC

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken, Game 3 – 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TBS

Sunday, April 23

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders, Game 4 – 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on TNT

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers, Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on TNT

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild, Game 4 – 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on TBS

Edmonton Oilers vs L.A. Kings, Game 4 – 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on TBS

Monday, April 24

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers, Game 4 – 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TBS

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets, Game 4 – 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken, Game 4 – 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on TBS