New Zealand vs England live stream and watch 2nd Test online from anywhere

Watch an New Zealand vs England 2nd Test live stream

You can watch New Zealand vs England 2nd Test on BT Sport in the UK. Black Cap fans can stream all the play live on Spark Sports, while viewers in Australia can tune in on Fox Cricket and via a Kayo Sports free trial. Those in the US can watch a New Zealand vs England live stream on ESPN Plus. Full details on how to watch New Zealand vs England can be found below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Thursday, February 23 - Monday, February 27 Start time: 10pm GMT / 11am NZDT / 9am AEDT / 5pm ET/ 3.30am IST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) | Spark Sport (NZ) | Fox Cricket (AU) Free live stream: Kayo Sports trial (AU) | Spark Sport Now trial (NZ)

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test: preview

A series win and a seventh successive Test victory is in sight for England as they take on New Zealand in this 2nd Test in Wellington.

Skipper Ben Stokes’ will be looking for more of the same after the tourists brushed aside the Black Caps with a 267 run win in the opening Test between the two nations last week in Mount Maunganui.

That match saw England take full advantage of the frailties of the hosts second-string bowling line-up, and with similar batting conditions expected for this match-up at Basin Reserve, another hammering could be on the cards for New Zealand.

England weren't just emphatic with their batting in the 1st Test, with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad once again superb with the ball, and were ably abetted by comparative youngster Ollie Robinson.

Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs England 2nd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test: Feb 16-20 一 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - England won by 267 runs

New Zealand vs England live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the US can watch New Zealand vs England 2nd Test live via ESPN Plus. Play is set to begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT across all five days of the match. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch New Zealand vs England 2nd Test: live stream cricket in UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch New Zealand vs England on BT Sport in the UK, but be warned that play is set to begin at 10pm GMT throughout the 2nd Test. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable start times can live stream New Zealand vs England using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch the Black Caps vs England: live stream 2nd Test in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch the Black Caps take on England in this first Test on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with play set to start at 11am NZDT on Friday afternoon. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEFA Champions League game, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch New Zealand vs England for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch New Zealand vs England on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 9am AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. Don't have Fox? You best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.