Dodgers vs Padres live stream: how to watch 2023 MLB series online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7 TV channel: TNT, ESPN, NBA TV (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (CA) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

In the US, you can watch the entire Dodgers vs Padres series on MLB.TV. Game 3 is also being nationally televised on ESPN. MLB fans in Australia can tap into a free Dodgers vs Padres Game 3 live stream with a free trial of Kayo Sports. TSN and Sportsnet have split the series in Canada, while Games 2 and 3 are on BT Sport in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Dodgers vs Padres where you are just below.

Dodgers vs Padres TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Fri, May 5, 9.40pm ET / 6.40pm PT / 2.40am BST (Sat) / 11.40am AEST (Sat) Game 2: Sat, May 6, 8.40pm ET / 5.40pm PT / 1.40am BST (Sun) / 10.40am AEST (Sun) Game 3: Sun, May 7, 7.08pm ET / 4.08pm PT / 12.08am BST (Mon) / 9.08am AEST (Mon)

Dodgers vs Padres series preview

There's only one question on everybody's lips as the Dodgers prepare to face the Padres for the first time since that sensational upset at the end of last season: will the rally goose make its mystical presence felt at Petco Park?

With the Dodgers on course for one of the greatest campaigns of all time, not even the most blinkered Padres fan could have dreamed that Bob Melvin's men would be the party poopers. Let alone in the Division Series, and having failed to win a single regular-season series against their rivals from down the I-5.

It's a result that's already gone down in MLB folklore and, with both teams performing way below their respective levels so far this season, Dave Roberts and Melvin will surely use it as a way to light a fire under their players' behinds.

The Padres, at least, have shown signs of life of late. Their gripping defeat of the Giants in Mexico City made headlines for all the right reasons for a change. Now can Juan Soto finally produce a golden egg or is his goose well and truly cooked?

Follow our guide as we explain how you can get a Dodgers vs Padres live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

How to watch Dodgers vs Padres: live stream MLB in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The entire Dodgers vs Padres series is being live streamed on MLB.TV (opens in new tab) in the US. ESPN is also nationally televising Game 3. MLB.TV shows every game of the 2023 regular season. The streaming service is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to local blackout restrictions. However, if you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route (opens in new tab), which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV (opens in new tab) costs $139.99 for the season, though a single-team package is also available, costing $119.99. You can also pick up a monthly subscription for $24.99 per month.

(opens in new tab) As mentioned above, Game 3 of this Dodgers vs Padres series is also being shown on ESPN, which shows plenty more MLB action throughout the season. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available via Sling TV, an excellent OTT streaming service that includes many other channels that show the baseball. The Sling Orange plan costs $40 per month and also includes TBS, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which also comes with the package. Sling Blue, meanwhile, offers Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not the ESPN channels. It costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange & Blue plan will get you all of the channels above, plus plenty more, for $60 per month. Whichever plan you choose, you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab).

How to watch Dodgers vs Padres from anywhere

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means if you're an out-of-market fan that happens to be traveling to your team's home location, for example, you can still watch the game without any issues (opens in new tab).

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Dodgers vs Padres live stream from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Dodgers vs Padres live stream: how to watch MLB for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) MLB fans in Australia can watch Dodgers vs Padres Game 3 for free via Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, NHL, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. It's also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel (opens in new tab). An even better option for die-hard baseball fans is MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is live streaming the entire Dodgers vs Padres series, along with every game of the season. A subscription currently costs US$149.99. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Dodgers vs Padres: live stream MLB in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, Games 1 and 3 of this Dodgers vs Padres series are being shown on TSN, while Game 2 is being live streamed by Sportsnet. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Dodgers vs Padres live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, with its SN Now (opens in new tab) service starting at just $14.99 per month. Another great option is again MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is showing every game of the season, for US$149.99. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you get around those.

How to watch Dodgers vs Padres: live stream MLB online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is showing Games 2 and 3 of this Dodgers vs Padres series in the UK, though be warned that all of the action takes place extremely late at night. Check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals, offers, and packages. Alternatively, a more flexible option is BT's £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. That includes Champions League, Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. MLB.TV, meanwhile, costs US$149.99 for access to every single game of the season - including the entirety of this series. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch MLB like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.