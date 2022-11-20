USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Wales kick off their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 with a tough opening game against the USA. Both teams will be aiming to qualify for the knockouts, so a win here would be a huge step towards that goal. Which side will take the upper hand and put the pressure on group favourites England? Here's how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

USA vs Wales live stream Date: 21 November 2022 Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Umm Al Afaei FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

It took a Gareth Bale free-kick in a playoff against Ukraine for Wales to secure their place in Qatar, but that kind of drama is emblematic of a Wales side that always fights until the end. Rob Page's team is still heavily reliant on moments of magic from the LAFC man, with the odd contribution from Aaron Ramsey, but if their team spirit is as strong as it was at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 it could just carry Wales through.

After missing out in 2018, the USA have a point to prove. Head coach Gregg Berhalter brings a side to Qatar that's brimming with exciting young talent. That includes Dortmund's Gio Reyna, Tim Weah (son of Ballon d'Or winner George), and Jesús Ferreira of FC Dallas. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will need to put his struggles at Stamford Bridge behind him if the USMNT is to match the performance in 2002, when Berhalter was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals.

USA vs Wales kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm. Follow our guide on how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

USA vs Wales live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a USA vs Wales live stream for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. USA vs Wales kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcasters' ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). ITV Hub (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX on December 8, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a USA vs Wales live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

How to watch USA vs Wales: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. USA vs Wales live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch USA vs Wales live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a USA vs Wales live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. USA vs Wales kicks off at 6am AEDT on Tuesday 22 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

USA vs Wales live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an USA vs Wales live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

USA vs Wales live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the USA vs Wales live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Tuesday 22 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The USA vs Wales live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Tuesday 22 November. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

USA vs Wales team news

Swansea's Joe Allen hasn't played since picking up a hamstring injury in September, but Page has still included him in the squad. Bale also isn't 100% fit and has only made two starts for LAFC this season, although that didn't stop him netting a crucial late equaliser in the MLS Cup recently.

Weston McKennie of Juventus is the most high-profile doubt in the USA side. The midfielder picked up a thigh injury at the end of October and hasn't featured for the Italian side since.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP B FIXTURES

Monday, November 21

1pm - England vs Iran

7pm - United States vs Wales

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales vs Iran

7pm - England vs United States

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England