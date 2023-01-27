Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream: how to watch FA Cup fourth round online

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream

You can watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream on ESPN Plus in the US and on Paramount Plus in Australia. The match is not on TV in the UK but remember that you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere if you're a US or Australian subscriber abroad. Full details on how to watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town are below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, January 28, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream: match preview

Sheffield Wednesday welcome fellow League One club Fleetwood Town to Hillsborough for this huge FA Cup fourth-round tie. The Owls have won all four previous meetings with the Cod Army – can they make it five from five on Saturday?

Sheffield Wednesday became just the second team to beat Newcastle this season when they saw off the Premier League side in the last round. Josh Windass, whose father Dean made two appearances for the Owls on loan back in 2001, scored two second-half goals to put his team in the driving seat. Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for Newcastle with just over 20 minutes left to play, but the home side held on for a famous Hillsborough victory.

Fleetwood also eliminated a team from further up the league ladder in the last round, coming from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field gave the Championship side the lead towards the end of the first half, but it only lasted three minutes, with Toto Nsiala ensuring they went in level at the break. Promise Omochere sent his side to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time ever when he scored Fleetwood's second. Can they go one step further here?

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can you watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream in the UK?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town is not one of the games that's been picked for TV coverage in the UK. That means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as ESPN Plus or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town in Australia. Kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town in Canada, but be warned that kick-off is set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. You'll need a Sportsnet Now Premium (opens in new tab) subscription to tune in. It costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and as well as FA Cup soccer, it nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, Super League Rugby, and the NHL, including out-of-market games. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 4am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup.

