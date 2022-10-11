New Zealand T20i Tri-series live stream: how to watch the cricket online – NZ vs PAK

Having suffered a six-wicket defeat in their opening encounter with Pakistan in this T20i Tri-series series, New Zealand will be looking to make amends as the two sides meet again today at Hagley Oval. Can the Black Caps better their 147 score? Read on as we explain how to watch a T20i Tri-series live stream from anywhere for New Zealand vs Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK live stream Dates: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Time: 3am BST / 7am PKT / 3pm NZDT / 7.30 IST / 10pm ET / 7pm PT Free stream: PTV Sports (opens in new tab) (PK) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Babar Azam did the damage with the bat in their last encounter. He hit an unbeaten 53-ball 79 during Pakistan's confident run chase, with the Men in Green looking in formidable form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The hosts responded well to Saturday's defeat by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in match 3. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell unleashed havoc in the middle overs before Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson put on a match-winning 85-run partnership to seal the points.

Game 4, New Zealand vs Pakistan, begins at 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Tuesday October 11. Having got back to winning ways, will New Zealand fare better against the series leaders this time around?

Follow our guide to get a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream now and watch T20i Tri-series international online from wherever you are.

October 7, Friday

Game 1: Bangladesh vs Pakistan - 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT

October 8, Saturday

Game 2: New Zealand vs Pakistan - 6am BST / 6pm NZDT / 1am ET / 10pm PT

October 9, Sunday

Game 3: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 7am BST / 7pm NZDT / 2am ET / 11pm PT

October 11, Tuesday

Game 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan - 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT

October 12, Wednesday

Game 5: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT

October 13, Thursday

Game 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT

October 14, Friday

Final: TBC vs TBC - 3am BST / 3pm NZDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT

How to watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series: live stream T20 cricket for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The while T20i Tri-series is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab). Play is set to begin at 7am PKT for the fourth match, New Zealand vs Pakistan. PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home. Use a VPN to watch PTV Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official New Zealand T20i Tri-series broadcasting options for India, the US and South Africa, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series: live stream T20 international cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) You can watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series exclusively on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab), with play set to begin in the early hours of the morning at 3am BST. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch the New Zealand T20i Tri-series on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with New Zealand vs Pakistan set to get underway at 3pm NZDT. The good news is that Spark Sport offers a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, The Hundred, as well as F1 and MotoGP racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch the New Zealand T20i Tri-series in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 1pm AEDT on Tuesday. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $27.50 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch New Zealand T20i Tri-series: live stream in India

(opens in new tab) In India, Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) has the rights to broadcast the Tri-Series, with New Zealand vs Pakistan set to begin at 7.30am IST. A subscription costs 179 rupees per month, or 1,499 rupees per year, after a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

New Zealand T20i Tri-series live stream: Can I watch T20 international cricket in the US?

Dedicated streaming service Willow TV is usually the go to option for watching cricket in the States, but the network doesn't appear to be broadcasting this match, nor does any other network in the US.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.