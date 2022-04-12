Watching the NBA Play-Ins on Sling TV: all you need to know

A miniature tournament that has major repercussions, the Play-Ins have already served up enough drama to earn their place as a permanent fixture on the NBA landscape. With the fate of eight teams hanging in the balance, you'll want to make sure you catch a reliable NBA Play-Ins live stream this week.

The six games are split evenly between two different channels, and cord-cutters will be pleased to hear that they're both available on the great-value cable replacement service Sling TV. A subscription usually costs $35 per month but if you're a new customer, you can currently get $10 off your first month (opens in new tab).

If you don't have cable, it's the cheapest way to watch every game of the tournament, and in this article we'll explain how to get the NBA Play-Ins on Sling TV, what it'll cost you, plus what else you'll get with your Sling subscription.

Are the NBA Play-Ins on Sling TV?

If you're not familiar with the NBA Play-Ins, there are six games in total and they're split evenly between ESPN and TNT, with each channel showing three different games.

Both ESPN and TNT are available on the Sling TV Orange package (opens in new tab), which includes 30 additional channels.

Sling also offers a Blue package and a combined Orange and Blue package. The Blue package includes TNT but misses out on ESPN, whereas the combined Orange and Blue package has both channels, but costs a lot more than Sling Orange.

How much is it to get the NBA Play-Ins on Sling TV?

There are lots of things we like about Sling TV - for instance, its simplicity and flexibility. But our favorite thing about it is, without a doubt, its price.

A subscription to Sling Orange costs just $35 per month, which is way less than you'd have to pay to watch the NBA Play-Ins through a similar OTT streamer, such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Better still, Sling is currently offering new customers $10 off their first month, which works out at just $25 (opens in new tab). That's $40 cheaper than the closest competitor!

What territories is Sling TV showing the NBA Play-Ins?

With the NBA Play-Ins, what you see is what you get. None of the games are subject to local blackouts, and none of the channels that are showing the action are restricted to specific markets.

As long as you're in the US, you'll have no issues live streaming the NBA Play-Ins with a Sling TV subscription.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

(opens in new tab)

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

You can watch Sling TV on an enormous range of devices, including smart TVs, and TV streaming devices, so you can get that big-screen experience that the postseason deserves.

Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS... they're all compatible with Sling, and we've barely touched the surface.

Thankfully, you can browse the full list of supported devices on Sling's dedicated page (opens in new tab), and the likelihood is that you won't be disappointed.

Where else can I see the NBA Play-Ins?

ESPN and TNT are the channels you need to watch every game of the NBA Play-Ins, and while our recommendation would be Sling TV, it's not the only streaming service that offers both channels.

YouTube TV includes ESPN and TNT amongst its lineup of 85+ channels, but a subscription is way more expensive, at $64.99 per month. That said, there's a deal running right now that gets you your first month for just $14.99.

Hulu with Live TV is another OTT streamer that gets you both ESPN and TNT, but it's pricier still, costing $69.99 per month.

FuboTV is usually a great option for sports fans, but it no longer offers TNT, which means it's far from the ideal choice for anyone looking to watch the NBA Play-Ins.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Sarah Stier)

2022 NBA Play-Ins schedule

Tuesday, April 12

7pm ET / 4pm PT - Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT - Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT

Wednesday, April 13

7pm ET / 4pm PT - Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks, ESPN

9.30pm PT / 6.30pm PT - San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN

Friday, April 15

TBA - East: Game 3 Winner vs Game 1 Loser, ESPN

TBA - West: Game 4 Winner vs Game 2 Loser, TNT