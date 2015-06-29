How to save money buying tech

Many big computing brands — think Lenovo, HP and Dell — will periodically offer large product discounts (up to 30%) on their own sites. As with the electrical retailers, these are often category specific — Lenovo will discount ThinkPads, for example, while Dell might be running a deal on a certain family of monitors. They're very definitely worth holding out for.

Of course, once a deal is on, it's wise not to waste time in taking advantage of it — especially if there's no end date specified by the retailer. We've missed out on some great deals on more than one occasion simply because of Homer Simpson-like laziness.