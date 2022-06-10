How to watch The Valet online where you are – Hollywood rom-com with Eugenio Derbez

The Valet frames hardworking 50-something valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) as he's accidentally snapped by the paparazzi next to the gorgeous – and world-famous – Olivia (Samara Weaving) and her married lover, billionaire Vincent (Max Greenfield). To divert all eyes from the truth behind the photo, the couple pay Antonio to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend. Suffice to say, things get rather complicated in this rags meets riches tale. Read on as we explain how to watch the The Valet online where you are.

Director Richard Wong is the driver behind this adaptation of Francis Veber’s 2006 hit La Doublure set in Paris, and the new location is no less than L.A. Cultures and worlds collide when circumstance brings together Olivia – a spoilt, rich movie starlet, in the business of “women’s storytelling” in a still sexist Hollywood – and Antonio, an unassuming first-generation Mexican-American from a large tight-knit family, part of the huge community of immigrants propping up Tinseltown who are normally invisible to the stars.

Derbez (fresh from his role in the award-winning “CODA”) and Weaving are supported by a cast that includes Max Greenfield as the business mogul boyfriend, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt as Vincent’s wife, and Antonio’s mother Cecilia, played by an Carmen Salinas in her final role.

Read on to find out how to watch The Valet online from anywhere in the world with our guide below.

How to watch The Valet for FREE in the US

How to watch The Valet online from anywhere else in the world

Watch The Valet trailer

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

The Valet is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, Pam and Tommy, The Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Rise, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab), and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab), all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

The Valet is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: