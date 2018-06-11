How to watch the Square Enix press conference at E3 2018

We haven’t Square Enix host a press conference at E3 in a couple of years so the hype is on for what the company has to show during E3 2018.

Like Nintendo, Square Enix won’t be live streaming from a theatre stage – instead it’ll be streaming online for fans around the world to watch. The stream will be available in both English and Japanese.

As far as what’s going to be shown, we’re fairly certain we can expect a sighting of Shadow of the Tomb Raider ahead of its release on September 14. Other big titles that are likely to get a mention during the presentation are Final Fantasy 7 and Kingdom Hearts 3 .

Kingdom Hearts 3 has been more visible in the last few months than it has been in years so we’re hoping that a final release date will be confirmed. Final Fantasy on the other hand remains something of a mystery so it’s likely that Square Enix will want to give some kind of update on the progress of development.

Outside of these big titles, we expect Square Enix will have a few more surprises up its sleeve so it’ll certainly be worth tuning in.

Squeezing neatly into the gap that usually sits between Bethesda and Ubisoft’s conferences, Square Enix’s streaming-only conference will start on Monday June 11 at 10am PDT/ 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 3am (June 12) AEST. It's available in English and Japanese.

Watch the Square Enix E3 2018 conference

Below you’ll find an embedded livestream for the Square Enix conference but you can also watch it through YouTube.