How to watch Prince Harry's interviews on ITV and 60 Minutes from anywhere

Watch Prince Harry's interviews

Swipe to scroll horizontally ITV interview: ITV 1 – Sunday at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT 60 Minutes interview: CBS | Paramount Plus – Sunday at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT ABC interview: ABC – Monday at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

It's fair to say the last few years haven't been the quietest for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from official royal duties in January 2020. Following an interview with Oprah Winfrey and their own Netflix docu-series aptly titled Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry is ready to have further frank conversations ahead of the release of his controversial memoir, Spare.

Airing on the eve of the book's publication, whether you're after his conversation with ITV or US show 60 Minutes, we've explained below how to watch the Prince Harry interviews online and from anywhere.

Whether you're in the UK or the US, Prince Harry is serving both sides of the Atlantic with two extremely high profile interviews.

For ITV, he spoke to British journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby, defending his decision to share personal, potentially loaded details about his family - including the state of his current relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, the King. In the interview, he states: "I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

This follows the dressing down of the monarchy's press office and its relationship with the British media in the Harry and Meghan docu-series, in which the Duke explained that the couple were often used as a scapegoat to keep other potentially damaging stories about other members of the royal family out of the papers.

Those Stateside will be able to lap up similar revelations. In a special 60 Minutes episode on CBS, Prince Harry is interviewed by Anderson Cooper, which will air the same day as his ITV interview. And if that isn't quite enough royal gossip for you (on top of being able to read his memoir Spare (opens in new tab) come January 10), there's another interview on ABC News Live with Michael Strahan.

Plenty to get your teeth into. Here's how to watch every Prince Harry interview online with options if you find yourself out of the country, too.

How to watch Harry: The Interview online for FREE

(opens in new tab) The Duke of Sussex sits down with Tom Bradby at his California home in this 1 hour 30 minute special to discuss his departure from the royal family, the question of whether he will attend the coronation of his father in May, and explosive details from his soon-to-be-published memoir, Spare. You can tune in and watch Harry: The Interview on Sunday, January 8 at 9pm GMT on ITV1. ITV1 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, and you can also tune in live or watch on catch-up through ITVX (opens in new tab) (the recently rebranded ITV Hub). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Harry: The Interview on ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch every Prince Harry interview from anywhere

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch every single Prince Harry interview online if that's your bread and butter (we won't judge) no matter where you are. It does this by simply changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Use a VPN to watch all Prince Harry interviews from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a UK server for example for ITVX)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your chosen broadcaster and start watching as if you were back at home

How to watch 60 Minutes with Prince Harry online in the US

(opens in new tab) Prince Harry is serving just about every avenue in his press junket for memoir Spare. For US audiences, he'll sit down with Anderson Cooper for an extra special 60 Minutes episode, airing on Sunday, January 8 at 7.30pm ET on CBS. CBS comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise those who've cut the cord can subscribe to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (CBS's on-demand streaming platform) at the same time it airs on TV or on catch-up. New subscribers can benefit from a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab). Thereafter Paramount Plus costs from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its Essential plan (or opt to pay $9.99 a month to forego ads). Alternatively, pay for a year upfront and save 16% on either plan. Outside of the US and want to tune into CBS? Use a VPN to circumvent geo-restrictions (opens in new tab) and stream as if you were at home.

(opens in new tab) If that wasn't enough, the Duke of Sussex will also be talking to Michael Strahan with a preview of the half an hour special dropping on Good Morning America on Monday, January 9 at 7am ET. You can catch the full interview ABC News Live in the evening, titled: Prince Harry: In His Own Words, at 8.30pm ET. The special will be available to watch back on Hulu after its broadcast. Alternatively, if you don't have cable, you can watch ABC live through a number of OTT services. One of the more complete cable alternatives is FuboTV (opens in new tab) which offers more than 146 channels with plans starting at $69.99 a month. Beforehand, though, new customers can try the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Prince Harry interview online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Down Under, Channel 7 has secured the rights to air the ITV Prince Harry interview with Tom Bradby. The 90 minute special will air on Monday, January 9 at 7.30pm AEDT and will be available to watch live and on catch-up through its on-demand platform, 7Plus (opens in new tab). 7Plus is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make an account to stream. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.