As if Daleks, Cybermen and The Master weren't enough of a handful for one Time Lord, Jodie Whittaker also faces off with Russia's greatest love machine himself, Grigori Rasputin, in her Doctor Who's last doomsday adventure. The Thirteenth Doctor's going out in style in this feature-length BBC centenary special, so read on as we explain how to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online from anywhere in the world.

Skip to the TV coverage details because, below, there be spoilers!

Show writer Chris Chibnall, who also bids farewell with The Power of the Doctor, has promised a treasure trove of easter eggs, an ensemble cast of villains and a multitude of blasts from the show's exalted past.

Straight-talking Tegan (Janet Fielding), who was last seen chewing the ear off Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor and Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor across space and time in the early 80s, and Ace (Sophie Aldred), the scrappy side-kick to Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor later the same decade, are among the fan-favourites returning for Whittaker's 87-minute finale.

Both a regeneration episode and a celebration of Doctor Who, The Power of the Doctor explores love, finality, and what to do when a bullet train hurtles off the face of the planet.

With Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T. Davies set to take ownership of the TARDIS next, it's the end of a significant chapter. Here's how to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online from anywhere in the universe! OOO-Wee-oooo....

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs on BBC One at 7.30pm BST on Sunday, October 23. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) The on-demand streaming platform is accessible through a wide range of devices, including desktop, iOS and Android, streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as most smart TVs.

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor from outside your country

For those of you who are away from home, abroad, when Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream new centenary special online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) BBC America is the place to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor in the US, with the centenary special airing at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, October 23. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor on the BBC America website (opens in new tab). How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes BBC America as part of both its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package and its Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package. Sports fans and those with young children are best served by Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel among its lineup. But if you’re into great TV dramas and documentaries, Sling Blue is ideal, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. Whichever package you choose, the usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, another over-the-top streaming service that includes BBC America is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Fubo, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Whovians in Canada can watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor on CTV Sci-Fi (opens in new tab) at the same time as in the US - that's 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday, October 23. The special will be added to the network’s on-demand platform (opens in new tab) after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, it'll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have the channel as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor FREE online in Australia