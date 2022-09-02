Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship fourth round from anywhere

The second Rugby Championship face-off in a week between the Springboks and the Wallabies sees Australia looking to maintain their strong home record against South Africa. The Springboks had been expected to finally break a nine-year wait for a win on Aussie turf in Adelaide last weekend, but come up short, with the hosts claiming a 5-17 victory. What can they do this weekend? Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch for FREE!

Two tries from flanker Fraser McReight helped Australia edge past the world champions in arguably the Wallabies' best display of the year so far. Last weekend's match saw Australia lose Tom White to a yellow card after half an hour but the host's defence held firm for a memorable win.

South Africa have made eight changes to their team for this Saturday's clash, with head coach Jacques Nienaber opting to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres, amid an injury crisis that has placed Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit on the sidelines.

Australia coach Dave Rennie has meanwhile named an unchanged side for this game at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie rugby fans can watch the Wallabies take on South Africa once more without paying a penny. The game will also be shown on free-to-air television on 9Gem (Sydney and Brisbane), Channel 9 (Melbourne and Adelaide) and 9Go (Perth), with coverage beginning at 7:00pm AEST ahead of the 7.35pm kick-off. You can also fire up an Australia vs South Africa live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch 9Now from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) Die-hard rugby fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Australia vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now site or app (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Springboks: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch the Springboks vs Australia game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 11.35am SAST on Saturday morning, with the build-up starting at 11.25am. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in from anywhere.

Watch Australia vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Australia vs South Africa game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9.35pm NZST on Saturday night. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, live coverage of the Australia vs South Africa game comes courtesy of Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. The game starts at 10.35am BST on Saturday morning, with coverage on Sky Sports Arena starting five minutes before kick-off. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights to show the Australia vs South Africa game in the US. Kick-off isn't at the most convenient of times Stateside, with the Springboks vs Wallabies set to start at 5.35am ET / 2.35am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada