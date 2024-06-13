The best budget stick vacuum on the market is 50% off right now

Shopping on a budget shouldn't have to mean fragile, unreliable products that require annual upgrading. Luckily, that's where this Amazon deal on the Shark IZ102 cordless vacuum shines – a 50% discount combines budget pricing with premium performance.



Whether you're looking to leave your old barrel vacuum in the dust and upgrade to a cordless vacuum or simply want a stick vacuum to use between more thorough cleaning sessions, this deal is for you. Shark is an underdog in the world of vacuums, going up against the likes of Samsung or Dyson who litter the top of our best vacuum cleaner list, but the brand regularly produces top-performing models with performance that isn't dramatically overshadowed by its peers. Plus, you can get away without paying for built-in brand cost.

In a world of AU$1000+ cordless vacuums, the Shark IZ102 is already a great budget choice at its RRP. While it might not be as feature-filled as premium competitors, you'll find the features it does have incredibly useful, providing versatility that will allow you to conquer any debris. Already our favourite budget vacuum, this hefty discount makes it an instant recommendation. Act quick, though. It's already sold out for AU$299 at Shark.

Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum | $549.99 AU$277 (save AU$272.99) While we haven't gotten hands-on with this vacuum, it earned the 'best budget stick vacuum' award in our list of the best stick vacuum cleaners because no other vacuum provides the same bang for your buck. With a 40-minute runtime, LED lights to expose hidden debris, versatile attachments and a hair-dominating self-cleaning brushroll, snapping it up at this price will leave you more-than satisfied. It's also available in New Zealand for just NZ$289.59.

If you have a hair-shedding pet – cat, dog or otherwise – this vacuum will be your new best friend. While the (also discounted) Miele Triflex HX1 Cat and Dog excels at picking up all that tangled pet hair, the Shark IZ102 is also up to any hair-based task thanks to its self-cleaning brushroll. If you're always finding the hair of household members who must remain unnamed around the house, this vacuum is for you.

While some are under the opinion that the IZ102 is on the heavier side, at only 3KG it's a lightweight, manoeuvrable and easy-to-use vacuum. Whether you're cleaning the car in hand-held mode or using the crevice tool to get those pesky cobwebs, you won't need a new gym routine to vacuum. One of the biggest positives of the Shark IZ102, though, is its removable battery that allows you to always have a charged battery on hand. Just note that spare batteries are sold separately.

This massive saving on an already budget-friendly vacuum is our choice, but Amazon has also cut the price of the Shark Detect Pro if you're looking for a bigger stick vacuum more applicable to larger spaces. You can't go wrong either way.