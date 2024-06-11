Our best-rated vacuum cleaner is down to a record-low price at Amazon UK

We've tested a variety of the best vacuum cleaners here at TechRadar and one has come out on top of everything we've tried. Now, that highly-rated vacuum has dropped to a record-low price, and you can get the Shark Detect Pro Cordless at Amazon UK for £299 (was £399).

Shark has an excellent reputation for making vacuum cleaners that have great features and superb build quality. This Shark Detect Pro Cordless lives up to that reputation as a powerful and versatile option with good battery life and a handy auto-emptying system. It's one we definitely recommend while it's 25% off.

Today’s best Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum deal

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

This 25% discount on our pick for the best vacuum cleaner makes the Shark Detect Pro Cordless more affordable than ever. The 1.3L Auto-Empty System removes much of the manual effort associated with cordless vacuums. The lightweight frame makes navigating all parts of a home easier, and 60 minutes of run-time is more than enough for most all homes.

The Shark Detect Pro Cordless Auto-Empty System is one of the best Shark vacuums available right now.

For a cordless vacuum, it has strong power and suction capabilities, while the inclusion of several attachments makes it useful in a variety of different situations and cleaning tasks. The 1.3L base station for self-emptying means you avoid the messy regular manual emptying process that is common with most cordless vacuums.

In our Shark Detect Pro review, we loved so much about this vacuum, including the "LED lights on the floorhead, which made it easy to see if any mess remained to be cleaned up – at least on hard flooring."

If you'd like to explore other manufacturers, then have a look at our best cordless vacuums. We've collated our favourites based on criteria such as budget, design, and weight.

If you'd like something more automated, then our robot vacuum deals page is just for you. With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching in July, there are likely to be many more deals to be had in the weeks ahead should you wish to shop around.